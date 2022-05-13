Tourism in Sicily, the demand for luxury villas is growing: in May Messina among the favorites

With spring, the desire for a holiday increases and there are already those who have planned their first trips. And among the places to stay the night is increasing the requests for prestigious villas and estates, with many comforts. As the Emma Villas observatory points out, there is an increase in booked weeks of over 1,100% compared to May 2021 and almost 800% compared to June last year.

Stays in prestigious villas, the ranking of the regions

Numbers that bode well for 2022, after two years in which the tourism sector has been severely tested since Coronavirus. The region with the most requests is Tuscany, followed by Umbria, Marche, Emilia Romagna and Sicily. Those who decide to spend their holiday on our island know that they spend on average for a week in May, in a prestigious estate, around 3,500 euros. Lower price than in the summer months

Stays in prestigious villas, the ranking of the provinces

In first place among the Sicilian provinces with the most bookings stands out Messina, then Ragusa and then, on an equal footing, Palermo, Trapani, Syracuse and Caltanissetta. In Sicily, bookings in Sicilian residences for the month of May increased by 45% compared to the same month of 2019. And in this period, the most prestigious villas are requested by Italians, followed by the English, Germans, Americans and Dutch.

Prestigious villas, where tourists come from

Tourists who will stay in prestigious villas in May will come from Great Britain, Germany, Holland, Switzerland, Belgium and Denmark.

