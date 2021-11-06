Tourist corridors, the government faq

A trade stamp called “Travel pass for tourist corridors” and the definition of an aspect that was already evident: trips to Maldives & Co. – or the destinations covered by the corridor – can only be booked through tour operators or organizing travel agencies. The do-it-yourself? Banned by law. Because only intermediaries can take responsibility for compliance with the protocols. This aspect, along with many others, is specified in the highly anticipated faq of the Ministry of Health, which can be found in full at this link.

Let’s see them in detail.

Is the possibility of traveling for tourism to destinations where the experimentation of tourist corridors is operational also open to subjects excluded by age from the vaccination campaign (eg Italian citizens under the age of 12)?

“Yes, children under the age of 12, subjects excluded by age, are authorized to move pursuant to art. 2 paragraph 1 of the ordinance. According to the general rules in force, minors from 0 to 6 years of age and children under the age of 18 (not completed) are exempt from the obligation to carry out antigenic or molecular tests if they travel with a parent in turn exempt from isolation “.

Is the possibility of traveling for tourism to the destinations listed in the ordinance of September 28 valid only in the case of the sale of a tourist package (combination of two services eg flight + accommodation) organized and managed by the tour operator? Or it is possible for a traveler to benefit from the possibility of traveling for tourism to one of the countries listed even if he purchases from the tour operator only the stay at the selected structure and instead purchases the flight independently or vice versa (purchase from the operator of the flight only and direct and independent purchase of the stay at the local accommodation facility)?

“Since the tourist corridors are covid free of the itineraries that involve the creation of trips organized and managed by tour operators (agencies and tour operators), the selection of the supplier according to the protocols indicated in the annex must be made by the tour operator and not by the tourist . In the case of purchasing a tourist service independently, it is not possible to guarantee what the ordinance sets out, i.e. the conditions of maximum safety during travel and while staying abroad, therefore the services must all be purchased through tour operators. In this regard, in order to facilitate checks by the persons in charge, the organizer (tour operator / organizing travel agency) will issue the so-called “travel pass tourist corridors “, document containing information relating to travel, stay at the facilities and the Covid policy”.

Is it possible to stay in accommodations managed and sold by private hosts, booking directly or through online platforms that put tourists in direct contact with the host and purchasing only air transport from the tour operator?

“No, as it is not possible to guarantee maximum security conditions during the stay abroad; the selection of the accommodation must be made by the tour operator, as part of an organized trip “.

Are travelers traveling as part of the experimentation of tourist corridors obliged to fill in the online location form (dPLF) before returning to Italy?

“The compilation of the dPLF is always necessary before returning to Italy”.

The possibility of traveling to one of the countries in list E listed in the ordinance also remains in the case of an organized trip with departure and return in Italy that includes a stay of a few days in a country in list C or D (to which it is possible to go for tourism), in compliance with the provisions of the ordinance and the attached protocols? Example of a 10-day trip organized by a tour operator including 4 in Paris or Dubai and 6 in the Maldives.

“Yes, it is possible as long as safety conditions are respected during the stay and travel between the foreign state and the country included in the list referred to in the ordinance on tourist corridors”.

Does the swab test scheduled before returning to Italy have to be carried out in the 48h before the return or in the 48h before boarding?

“In the 48 hours prior to boarding”.

In which cases should the test be carried out during the stay?

“Given the difficulty of quantifying the actual days of stay in the foreign state and considering that the consideration for accommodation services occurs” per night “, the expression” 7-day period “contained in the text of the ordinance is to be understood as” stay equal to or greater than 7 nights “at the destinations referred to in art. 1 paragraph 2 of the ordinance “.

The requirement that the employees of the accommodation facilities abroad used for travel through the “Covid-free tourist corridors” are all vaccinated / cured, can be satisfied, for countries that do not impose the vaccination obligation on their citizens or workers, with the use of personnel regularly tested with swabs?

“The aim is to ensure that the structure constitutes a protected bubble, in which employees who come into contact with travelers are not a source of contagion risk. The same protection objective is also achieved with a vaccination of 80% of the staff of the facility “.

The annex to the ordinance provides that there is “the obligation to adopt specific Covid policies that provide for any protected medical repatriation and local health care”. What kind of assistance is guaranteed to a person who test positive for the test carried out during the holiday?

“The management of positive cases and their possible contacts depends in the first instance on the rules established by the foreign state in which the traveler is located. As also reported on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ in the event that it is necessary to undergo molecular or antigen tests, please note that travelers must take into consideration the possibility that the test gives a positive result. In this case, it is not possible to travel by commercial means and you are subject to the quarantine and containment procedures provided for by the country in which you are located. According to local legislation, these procedures also affect the so-called contacts of the positive subject, which are equally subject to quarantine by the local authorities and who are not allowed to move. It is therefore recommended to carefully plan every aspect of the trip, also contemplating the possibility of having to spend an additional period abroad, as well as having health insurance that also covers the risks associated with Covid-19 ‘. The protected medical return that is requested is provided for and included in the policies, is carried out where deemed necessary by the medical staff, in compliance with the rules of the foreign country and also of Italy, taking into account the actual health conditions of the traveler and the opportunity to carry out this return, which must always be authorized (fit to flight certificate) by the local medical staff and by that of the operations center of the insurance company “.