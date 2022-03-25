Tourist denounces that the PNC agent who took US$300 from him at La Aurora Airport threatened to deport him – Prensa Libre

According to the MP, the aggrieved person entered the country on March 21 on a flight that arrived at La Aurora Airport, but after inspections by the Superintendence of Tax Administration, he was intercepted by two PNC agents.

The Public Ministry (MP) reported this Wednesday, March 23, that the Special Unit against Crimes Committed at Airports and Airfields took the complaint from the aggrieved person who recorded a video in which an agent of the National Civil Police (PNC) is involved. ) that would have deducted US$300 from his arrival at La Aurora International Airport.

The complainant said that one of the police officers asked him for US$300 (about Q2,300) in exchange for not deporting him.

The MP points out that the Special Unit against Crimes Committed at Airports and Aerodromes continues to carry out the corresponding investigations, in coordination with the Transnational Crimes Prosecutor’s Office to clarify the facts.

The video

On March 22, a video went viral in which a foreign man denounced that a PNC agent stole US$300 from him when he entered La Aurora International Airport.

According to the material, published by Visor GT Suroriente, a man records with his phone while claiming the agent who took the money from him.

“They just stole $300 from me, I’m going to report him, I’m going to report him… I’m going to report him as a thief,” the man is heard saying as he follows the policeman, who is walking.

“He robbed me, he robbed me. The police are coming. Carlos Ramirez. Police, he just robbed me, it’s a rat! Says the affected person.

The agent replies that he has not done anything, but another man tells him that he is going to be fired.

In the images it is seen that the police officer asks the two men to accompany him and they walk towards one of the exterior bathrooms of La Aurora, where the PNC asks the affected person to stop recording.

The affected person says that he should return the money first and then he will erase the material and moments later the agent apparently takes out the money and hands it over to him.

Separated from your duties

In a statement, the PNC General Inspectorate reported that the respective investigations They started from yesterday, Monday, to deduct responsibilities.

He added that the agent has already been separated from his activities and the officer in charge was also relieved while the investigations progress, which include the complaint before the Public Ministry.