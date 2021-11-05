World

Tourist freezes on the cableway, 34 years old drops 20 meters to save her and dies

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

Puts a I risk his life to save that of one tourist. Joaquin Romero, a 34-year-old American employed in a cableway on the La Jolla Indian Reservation, in the Pauma Valley, California, he let himself fall into the void, for a flight of 20 meters to save a woman got stuck in the cableway after an accident.

Read also> Doctors deny her abortion: girl dies at thirty due to severe septicemia

The woman had missed a connection and seeing her slide along the cableway, he launched himself immediately after her. While he was trying to save her he realized that the rope was too tight and risked breaking killing them both, so he let himself fall into the void. Immediately, the people who witnessed the scene called for help which took the 34-year-old to the hospital.

His condition immediately seemed very serious and the 34-year-old unfortunately passed away after two days of agony. His colleagues remember him as a very generous man. Romero, knowing that the cableway would not hold more than 120 kilos, decided to let himself fall into the void, now an investigation has been started to understand what happened.

Last updated: Friday 5 November 2021, 4:41 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno12 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

India’s commitment to the climate has its reasons

2 days ago

Afghan father sells his 9-year-old daughter in marriage to a 55-year-old: “I had to feed the family”

3 days ago

The persecution of Sinjavskij and Daniel, the “nameless” told by Ezio Mauro

3 days ago

The European failure on migrants, seen with my own eyes

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button