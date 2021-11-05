Tourist freezes on the cableway, 34 years old drops 20 meters to save her and dies

Puts a I risk his life to save that of one tourist. Joaquin Romero, a 34-year-old American employed in a cableway on the La Jolla Indian Reservation, in the Pauma Valley, California, he let himself fall into the void, for a flight of 20 meters to save a woman got stuck in the cableway after an accident.

The woman had missed a connection and seeing her slide along the cableway, he launched himself immediately after her. While he was trying to save her he realized that the rope was too tight and risked breaking killing them both, so he let himself fall into the void. Immediately, the people who witnessed the scene called for help which took the 34-year-old to the hospital.

His condition immediately seemed very serious and the 34-year-old unfortunately passed away after two days of agony. His colleagues remember him as a very generous man. Romero, knowing that the cableway would not hold more than 120 kilos, decided to let himself fall into the void, now an investigation has been started to understand what happened.

