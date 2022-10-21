Tourist strips naked on the steps of an Italian cathedral

Why does this city pay the tourists who visit it? 0:45

(CNN) — From driving through Rome’s Spanish Steps to surfing Venice’s Grand Canal and smashing sculptures in the Vatican, some tourists this summer treated Italy like it was their personal amusement park.

Now, after a Czech tourist sunbathed topless at a war memorial and Americans plunged naked into Venice’s canals, three visitors to the Amalfi Coast have apparently been charged with “obscene acts.” after a woman was caught naked and staging an impromptu photo shoot on the steps of the Amalfi cathedral.

This Monday morning, around 7:30 am (local time), the woman was caught on camera by horrified locals posing for photographs with only a red strip of cloth covering her body from the front, at the gates of the cathedral melted in 1067 in what was then Constantinople, and below it a mosaic of Saint Andrew, whose relics are said to be found inside.

The location of the session was particularly painful for members of the community, said art historian and writer Laura Thayer, who lives in Amalfi and writes the blog Ciao Amalfi.

“What happened in the church is what made the episode so shocking,” he told CNN.

“The Duomo is a place of worship and a place very close to the heart of the Amalfitans. That specific backdrop touches the historical memory of the locals. The bronze doors recall the days of the Republic of Amalfi. These doors open to processions, for weddings, for funerals, moments that make life.

“Yes, it’s beautiful, but Amalfi is so much more than just a pretty backdrop for a social media photo.”

A local woman who recorded the event can be heard calling the tourists “crazy.” “Naked in church,” she says in disbelief.

Dating back to the 9th century, the cathedral is dedicated to the apostle Saint Andrew, and his relics are said to have been kept there since 1206. It was built during Amalfi’s heyday as a maritime superpower rivaling Genoa, Venice and Pisa. Today its narrow streets are packed with tourists.

The local Positano News website, which posted the video, said the trio — who had not applied for permission to film — had been seized by police before leaving town. He added that his team did not appear to be professional.

Amalfi Notizie, another local website that posted the video on Facebook, said the woman — who arrived at the church fully clothed and climbed the steps to undress — had told police they were simply making a souvenir of her trip to the church. Amalfi coast, instead of doing it for advertising.

An Amalfi police representative told CNN the trio were English: a male photographer, plus the model and assistant.

They added that the police had referred them to the prosecution for “obscene acts in a public place”.

The Archbishop of Amalfi-Cava has not yet spoken. A spokesman for the mayor of Amalfi did not respond to a CNN request for comment.

In September, two women were caught bathing at midnight in the Sant’Andrea fountain in Amalfi. The Baroque fountain, carved in the 18th century, is one of the highlights of the city, crowned by a statue of Saint Andrew.

Thayer said Amalfi has been “busier than ever” this summer, and with the unseasonably hot weather, the crowds just keep coming.

“Episodes like these are good reminders to be respectful of the places we visit and the people who live there,” he added.