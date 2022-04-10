Tourists find a dead man on one of the paths of El Yunque

Some tourists who were walking along a path in the El Yunque National Forest found the body of a man on Sunday morning, the Police reported.
The finding was reported at 9:23 am and was in the Charco Angelito village.
“At the moment, visibly, the body shows no signs of violence”informed the agent Daniel Fuentes to The new day. The man has not yet been identified.
Agents assigned to the Fajardo Area Criminal Investigations Corps, together with the prosecutor Diannette Aymat Frías, continue with the investigation.
The El Yunque National Forest Portal reopened on Thursday, January 20, after almost five years closed. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Now, it sports a new look not only in its structure, but also in its vegetation that will give visitors the first vivid image of the nature of that ecosystem. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The educational space -which was originally inaugurated in 1996- has a new façade after an investment of $20 million and educational resources. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Some of the new attractions at El Portal are: a Puerto Rican Parrot exhibit, an educational exhibit on a tropical rainforest and the effects of climate change, as well as an exhibit on water as the engine of El Yunque. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The visitor center now spans 40,000 square feet including a conference room, movie theater, ballroom, new sidewalks, restaurant, co-working space and art exhibits. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
In the movie theater, the Forest Service administration explained, a 20-minute film will be shown showing the various paths of El Yunque, the beauty of its bodies of water and some of the Taino petroglyphs that are preserved in the forest. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The Portal facilities have a capacity to receive 1,668 people. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Keenan Adams, El Yunque supervisor, and Pedro Pierluisi during a tour of the facilities. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
View of the sidewalks in the renovated El Yunque Forest Portal. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Pierluisi attends the inauguration of El Portal. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The visitor center has been closed since 2017 after Hurricane Maria. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
New sign at the Portal entrance. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
This is what sidewalks look like. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
Admission to El Portal will be free for minors, but will cost $8 for adults. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
View of the facilities. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)
The number of visitors the center received prior to its closure was estimated at 600,000 a year, so the Forest Service projects an annual income of $3 million during a “normal” year of tourism. (Ramon “Tonito” Zayas)