Tourists find a dead man on one of the paths of El Yunque

Some tourists who were walking along a path in the El Yunque National Forest found the body of a man on Sunday morning, the Police reported.

The finding was reported at 9:23 am and was in the Charco Angelito village.

“At the moment, visibly, the body shows no signs of violence”informed the agent Daniel Fuentes to The new day. The man has not yet been identified.

Agents assigned to the Fajardo Area Criminal Investigations Corps, together with the prosecutor Diannette Aymat Frías, continue with the investigation.