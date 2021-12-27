tourists in decline in 2021, less than 120 million visitors

According to the survey, only for the holidays between Christmas, New Year and Epiphany, compared to the 25 million departures scheduled by the Italians just a few months ago, 5 million have already been canceled and 5.3 million modified by reducing vacation days or choosing a nearest destination. In addition, there are also 7 million trips that remain pending.

Confcommercio also underlines “the exponential growth in the last days of cancellations in catering and the dramatic situation in the entertainment sector with the closure of activities”. In this situation, a note reads, “it is clear that the government must support these components of the tourism supply chain in particular by adopting measures on social safety nets, without increasing costs for businesses, and on access to credit, but also fiscal interventions. and non-repayable contributions based on the losses incurred “.

At Christmas 6 out of 10 respondents were away from home for a maximum of 2 days without leaving their region, while only 5% went abroad. Data are in line with regard to the length of the holiday even on New Year’s Eve, when however those who will take holidays of four days or more – 4 out of 10 – will also go outside the Region. However, the figure on the forecast of travel abroad remains low: 8% between New Year’s Eve and Epiphany, against values ​​that normally, in this period, went over 20%. In this situation, the possible recovery of tourism moves to summer 2022, in more than 6 months and almost 30 from the start of the crisis.

Confcommercio urgently and urgently asks for the extension of the redundancy fund granted to activities that are stopped due to the health emergency, expiring on 31 December, at least until June, the deduction for work reintegration for the organized tourism sector that counts at least 40 thousand employees and made up of a high percentage of micro enterprises with fewer than five employees, which therefore have no other instrument to protect employment levels, and certain and immediate compensation for discos, the only ones to pay the consequences to the new pandemic emergency with closure by decree.