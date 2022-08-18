Tourists, those who sell the most currency to Cuban banks

It is the tourists who arrive in the country these days, especially those from Europe and Canada, who sell the most their currency in banks, CADECA, hotels and Cuban airports, according to information from the state.

In a report from the ruling party, since the government implemented the new exchange rate of 120 Cuban pesos for one US dollar, foreign visitors are the ones who most go to financial institutions dedicated to the purchase of foreign currency. This new rate was implemented with the objective that the state capture part of the foreign exchange that remained in the informal market.

According to this source, in a tour of the branches of the Banco Metropolitano de La Habana, it was the tourists who came the most to these offices to sell their tickets. Especially in such a touristic municipality, such as the area of ​​Old Havana.

“The influx of public in the bank has been significant, mainly tourists who now feel more secure in exchanging their currencies and receive a better rate offer than in the informal market,” said the director of a Havana branch, Javier Camejo Antolín.

Another worker at this center described the measure as “satisfactory” and reported that since last August 4, when the exchange rate of 120 per dollar became a reality, the arrival of nationals and tourists to the bank branch has been “favorable” .

According to the directors, the current exchange rate offered in Cuba is a logical rate for nationals and also thinking of the one who arrives, the traveler, so that “he has a safe exchange market.”

TOURISTS, FOREIGN EXCHANGE IN CUBA

They add from Cuba that in tourism, the measure has had “very good acceptance” and that is evidenced in a greater dynamic in the cash of the banks. They add that the possibility of carrying out currency exchange operations through ATMs has also been very “popular” since it does not include the bank tax on cash.

VISA and MasterCard cards that are accepted on the island for withdrawing Cuban pesos can also work through these ATMs. In addition to the purchase of products and services in stores authorized in Cuban pesos.