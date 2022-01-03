Tourniquet to stop vaccine / No vax operated on urgently: arm what risks

A no vax he risked running into serious health problems in order to get the Super Green Pass: received the first dose, but soon after, in order to stop the circulation of the vaccine against the COVID-19 in the body, he held a tourniquet over the injection site for about twenty-four hours. Later, with his arm completely black, he went to the emergency room to ask for assistance.

The episode took place in Emilia Romagna. The doctor reported what happened on Twitter Claudio Luca Biasi. “A patient presented to the ER with a black arm and humeral occlusion. When questioned, he explained that he had been vaccinated two days earlier in order to work, but that he intended to prevent the vaccine from entering the body and, following some advice reported by a doctor on the Internet, kept a tourniquet above and below the injection site for 24 hours. . Now he has nervous pain in the ulnar, he has been operated on to reopen the vessel and will probably remain partially disabled. A genius! ”He wrote.

Tourniquet to stop vaccine: how is the no vax

Not much is known now about the health condition of the no vax who held a tourniquet tightly to his arm to stop the circulation of the vaccine after inoculation: his details were not disclosed. The man, according to what the doctor said Claudio Luca Biasi, was operated on for the reported humeral occlusion. However, it is possible that he may have suffered permanent injuries to his limb. Meanwhile, the news has gone viral on the web, so much so that the person concerned has received quite a few criticisms.

Meanwhile, doctors have promptly launched an appeal that no one follows examples of this kind, which could seriously compromise the health of those who implement certain strategies. In this sense, it is essential to rely on the advice of reliable professionals and not those of the Internet.

