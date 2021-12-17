Tech

touts resell it at 900% of the official value – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

Analogue Pocket is finally available for those who have made the pre-order. Everyone else has to wait a long time for a second dispatch of the device, or rely on touts, who are already taking advantage of the situation to sell the retro-console at prices up to 900% of the official value.

Analogue Pocket currently costs $ 219.99 (up from $ 199.99 previously due to increased component costs). Online touts, however, are reselling the console at much higher prices. The figures vary enormously, but – as you can see below – they can come up to $ 1,999/ £ 1,500, or about 900% of the official value. The image shows the prices in pounds, beware.

Touts Analogue Pocket Sale Listings

Touts Analogue Pocket Sale Listings

Some units of Analogue Pocket are sold at prices more “honest”, equal to double the value. Someone even sells it at the official price. Most, however, offer it at prices between $ 800 and $ 1000. These are exaggerated figures, of course, but the scarcity of the product causes a price increase, as we have also seen with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

What do you think of the whole situation?

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

confirmed Steelrising and Homeworld 3, rumors on Alan Wake 2 increase

1 week ago

MediaWorld, Samsung DVB-T2 Smart TV at a discount under 200 euros

1 day ago

Activision, a group of shareholders calls for the resignation of Kotick – Nerd4.life

4 weeks ago

Some rumors bring fans’ attention back to Pokémon Legends: Arceus

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button