touts resell it at 900% of the official value – Nerd4.life

Analogue Pocket is finally available for those who have made the pre-order. Everyone else has to wait a long time for a second dispatch of the device, or rely on touts, who are already taking advantage of the situation to sell the retro-console at prices up to 900% of the official value.

Analogue Pocket currently costs $ 219.99 (up from $ 199.99 previously due to increased component costs). Online touts, however, are reselling the console at much higher prices. The figures vary enormously, but – as you can see below – they can come up to $ 1,999/ £ 1,500, or about 900% of the official value. The image shows the prices in pounds, beware.

Touts Analogue Pocket Sale Listings

Some units of Analogue Pocket are sold at prices more “honest”, equal to double the value. Someone even sells it at the official price. Most, however, offer it at prices between $ 800 and $ 1000. These are exaggerated figures, of course, but the scarcity of the product causes a price increase, as we have also seen with the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

