Towards a bullish year end for international equity markets. The projections for next week, but what to wait after?

As written yesterday, the downside dangers have been removed at least for the moment and so now we are heading towards an upward year-end for international equity markets. But how long could this movement last?

Below is our forecast for 2022 and, as you can see, the markets’ first week high should represent a level that could remain unchanged for several months, at least until the end of August.

The low of the year is expected to form in late June.

We will discuss next year in the days to come, but now let’s focus on the short term.

At 5:56 pm on the trading day on 23 December we read the following prices:

Dax Future

15,745

Eurostoxx Future

4,250

Ftse Eb Future

26.910

S&P 500 Index

4,731.35.

This year, according to weighted calculations on historic evenings, it was to close with a negative return

In red, our annual forecast for the world stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 23 December.

What are we waiting for next week?

You should repeat the same script of the week that is about to close: minimum Monday and maximum Thursday (Friday will be closed for holidays).

Towards a bullish year end for international equity markets. Levels to keep the pulse of the situation

Dax Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close of December 27 below 15,590. Lasting reductions only with a weekly close of less than 15,046.

Eurostoxx Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 27 below 4.203. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close of less than 4,026.

Ftse Mib Future

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 27 below 26,685. Lasting highs only with a weekly close above 27,315.

S&P 500 Index

Very short bullish trend until we see a daily close on December 27 below 4,703. Long-lasting downsides only with a weekly close below 4,531.

Signal for multidays trading and investment position to keep:

Long on the indices analyzed since the opening opening on 23 December. Attention, the Ftse Mib Future has a very weak graphical structure and therefore it is advisable to remain underweight on this equity index.

How could Monday’s trading day be conducted?

Lateral phase for most of the day with below average volumes.