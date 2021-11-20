Covid State Aid, comes the extension: the expiry of the temporary framework is extended from 31 December 2021 to June 30, 2022.

There is still a need to support businesses: we are moving towards the abandonment of bonuses, exemptions, contributions but theexit it must be gradual. And in the meantime, to further facilitate the recovery, they are being introduced two new tools:

direct incentives for private investments;

incentives to mobilize private funds and encourage investments in SMEs.

To communicate the six-month extension is the European Commission with the news of November 18.

“The limited extension offers the possibility of a gradual, progressive and coordinated elimination of crisis-related measures, avoiding sudden and abrupt deteriorations, and reflects the expected vigorous recovery of the European economy as a whole. On the other hand, we will continue to carefully monitor the increase in COVID-19 infections and other risks for the economic recovery “.

With these words Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice President responsible for competition policy, commented on the decision to extend the Covid State Aid.

Covid state aid, extension until 30 June 2022: towards a gradual abandonment of bonuses and contributions

The State aid except in some specific cases they are prohibited by European legislation.

I am, in fact, transfers of public resources in favor of certain companies or productions which, by attributing a selective economic advantage, distorts or threatens to distort competition.

To cope with the pandemic, however, the “Temporary framework for state aid measures to support the economy in the current Covid-19 emergency”: the deadline was scheduled for December 31, 2021 and, with the novelties approved on November 18, it is brought to June 30, 2022.

The life time of the Covid State Aid in the form of bonuses, exemptions, contributions is extended by another six months.

There Announcements comes a week after the green light for Italy to disburse 4.5 billion euros of State Aid:

the non-repayable contributions for start-ups , whose question is in deadline of December 9th : companies registered between 1st January and 31st December 2018, with business activities started in 2019, are recognized amounts up to € 1,000 ;

, whose question is in : companies registered between 1st January and 31st December 2018, with business activities started in 2019, are recognized ; the non-repayable equalization contributions, with amounts up to 150,000 euros for companies that, following the pandemic, have suffered a worsening of their economic results compared to 2019.

Together with extension of State Aid until 30 June 2022, the European Commission also introduced two new support tools by allowing Member States to:

introduce, under certain conditions, incentives for investments made by companies to accelerate the green and digital transition until 31 December 2022;

until 31 December 2022; grant incentives to mobilize private funds and make them available for investments in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), including start-ups and small mid-cap companies until December 31, 2023.

All the Announcements are contained in the European Commission press release published on November 18, 2021.