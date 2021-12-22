towards a Mild CHRISTMAS, especially in Centrosud, then the possible arrival of COLD «3B Meteo

reading time

Mild Christmas period, then possible drop in temperatures

COLD TO THE DRIPPING. The current rather cold phase that is affecting a large part of our regions, in particular the northern and Adriatic ones, will not last long. the influx of Balkan currents that cross the Adriatic and reach the boot is destined to stop as early as the next few hours, to leave room for more mild Western currents that will accompany us towards Christmas and beyond. It will be a clear turnaround, with temperatures that will rise again starting from Christmas Eve, when the climate begins to warm up especially during the day in the South and on the Adriatic, where the bright spells will be greater.

MORE Milder Christmas. At Christmas the thermal upward trend will continue throughout Italy, both in the minimums and in the maximums, due to the milder Atlantic currents that will reach Italy, albeit transporting cloudy fronts also responsible for some rains. The last night frosts of Christmas Eve on the Alpine valley floors will remain a memory and will leave room for temperatures above zero on Christmas morning throughout Northern Italy, while in the Center-South they will oscillate between 6 and 10 ° C. During the day, while the Po Valley will see maximums oscillate between 5 and 8 ° C, in the Center-South values ​​between 12 and 16 ° C are expected, with peaks of 20 ° C in Sicily.

NO COLD EVEN AFTER SANTO STEFANO. Also in Santo Stefano it will still gain a few degrees and in the following days, even in the absence of significant variations, the temperatures will fluctuate on completely similar values, resulting locally also above the averages. In fact, the influx of mild currents, albeit at times humid and harbingers of some rain, from the southwestern quadrants will continue.

END OF THE YEAR, POSSIBLE THERMAL DROP. For a turnaround maybe we will have to wait until the end of the year, when a descent of colder currents towards the central Mediterranean could make its way from Northern Europe, responsible for a certain lowering of temperatures on the boot, the extent of which still remains to be evaluated, due to the temporal distance.

