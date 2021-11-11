Towards a new SSN. Clinical engineers launch the challenge of concreteness

The Italian Association of Clinical Engineers I-Aiic launches the 21st National Conference dedicated to “Towards a new NHS. Professionals, innovation and Pnrr ”(11-13 November, East End Studios, Milan) completely dedicated to the need to offer robust, competent and reliable bases for the qualitative and technological renewal of the National Health Service.

09 NOV – The challenge is concreteness: this is the keystone with which the Italian Association of Clinical Engineers I-Aiic launches the 21st National Conference dedicated to “Towards a new SSN. Professionals, innovation and Pnrr ”(11-13 November, East End Studios, Milan) completely dedicated to the need to offer robust, competent and reliable bases for the qualitative and technological renewal of the National Health Service.

“The National Recovery and Resilience Plan-PNRR expresses very clear concepts when it comes to health,” he says Umberto Nocco, president Aiic, “It focuses in fact on proximity networks, innovation and research, digitization and telemedicine. We all know that the renewal of the National Health Service is based on these pillars, which needs to relaunch the quality of care, real innovation, interconnected and patient-centric healthcare, the new organization “.

All these issues are at the center of the conference, Nocco underlines, “but we want to tackle them with that pragmatic approach that is specific to our profession. In fact, we ask ourselves: how will the NRP translate into executive projects? What does the NHS and the various regional services need to renew itself? How will the projects of the Plan connect to the digital ecosystem of our country? How will the professions dialogue to bring about this change? We have created different moments of multidisciplinary discussion precisely because we believe that there are multiple points of view with which to observe and judge the NRP, which is a great opportunity that must be seized in all its scope “.

How did this approach develop within the annual Aiic symposium program (which includes over seventy appointments, including plenary and parallel sessions and training courses)? “All the critical issues experienced daily by the NHS and colleagues, before and during the pandemic period, are part of our program that looks to the future with our feet firmly planted in the present”, specifies Lorenzo Leogrande, past president of the Association and president of the Milanese event, “This is why we wanted sessions dedicated to the deepening of the NRP and to the integration between the National Health Service and Regional Services, to Cybersecurity and telemedicine, to the planning of hospitals – asking ourselves if first comes the design aesthetics or the need to organize spaces based on the response to needs – and also to the training and professional paths of younger colleagues. The great response in terms of registrations and participants, which will be over 1500, confirms that the conference program has hit the mark, arousing attention and a strong desire to participate “.

At the Milanese Conference – after the inaugural greeting given by LBrichetto Moratti ethic representing the Lombardy Region – some of the leading experts in health policy and technological innovation will be present, from Silvio Garattini (President and founder of the “Mario Negri” Pharmacological Research Institute) a Stefano Lorusso, (Head of the Technical Secretariat of the Minister of Health), by Massimilate Boggetti (President of Confindustria Medical Devices), a Nino Cartabellotta (President of the GIMBE Foundation), from Achille Iachino (Directorate General for Medical Devices and Pharmaceutical Service – Ministry of Health) a Drougkas Athanasios (director of the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity).

One of the richest sessions of the 21st Aiic Conference will be entitled “Clinical engineers and healthcare professionals. Only good neighborly relations? “(16.00-17.30-12 November) and will see the comparison between clinical engineers, cardiologists, interventional cardiologists, anesthetists, hospital pharmacists to create a platform for dialogue and collaboration between professionals who share the daily work on technologies sanitary. The final session of the 21st Conference is dedicated to understanding “Contents and access to the work of the Clinical Engineer Profession” (11.00, 13 November): “it will be a dialogue proposed above all to young professionals and university students”, concludes Lorenzo Leogrande, “Because the profession attracts many young people and the national event is the best opportunity to introduce them to a world that is an authentic window open to the future”.

09 November 2021

© All rights reserved



Other articles in Jobs and Professions

