towards a resounding return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Merengue?

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mejbri’s dream eleven!

This is information that is surprising, but it was revealed late last night by the Mirror. As Manchester United prepares for a new cycle with the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo could well be left out of this revolution. The Portuguese should nevertheless have no trouble finding a base.

Real impressed by CR7?

If his name was mentioned at PSG by a former English international, it is indeed a sensational return to Real Madrid which could be looming for the five-time Ballon d’Or. The Merengue would, according to the British media, be more and more tempted by the idea of ​​recovering the top scorer in their history. His performances with the Red Devils would have convinced the neo-champion of Spain to repatriate him. Information that is still surprising at a time when Karim Benzema has perfectly taken up the torch and Kylian Mbappé remains the top priority for Madrid leaders. Case to follow.