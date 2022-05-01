towards a resounding return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the Merengue?
This is information that is surprising, but it was revealed late last night by the Mirror. As Manchester United prepares for a new cycle with the arrival of Erik ten Hag, Cristiano Ronaldo could well be left out of this revolution. The Portuguese should nevertheless have no trouble finding a base.
Real impressed by CR7?
If his name was mentioned at PSG by a former English international, it is indeed a sensational return to Real Madrid which could be looming for the five-time Ballon d’Or. The Merengue would, according to the British media, be more and more tempted by the idea of recovering the top scorer in their history. His performances with the Red Devils would have convinced the neo-champion of Spain to repatriate him. Information that is still surprising at a time when Karim Benzema has perfectly taken up the torch and Kylian Mbappé remains the top priority for Madrid leaders. Case to follow.
