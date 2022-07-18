Towards an unthinkable twist for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo!

On the departure of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo could take absolutely everyone on the wrong foot. No, he’s not going to sign in MLS. But in a club… Spanish!

The bomb of the day is clearly in the hands of the Spanish media AS. Our colleagues indeed evoke a very hot track of the transfer window for a certain… cristiano Ronaldo ! It’s no secret, CR7 is eager to leave Manchester United. The love story is crumbling, especially with the absence of the Champions League from the program for the 2022-2023 season. Mentioned on the side of PSG and of chelsea, cristiano Ronaldo is especially the object of a big pressing on the part of David Beckham, boss of the MLS franchise, Inter Miami. Media Foot revealed that the former Parisian threw all his strength to convince CR7 to come now and not in a year or two.

Cristiano Ronaldo to… Atletico!

🚨 Cristiano Ronaldo convinced Diego Simeone to bring him to Atlético, assures AS. pic.twitter.com/H4UxCo2OE1 – News Foot (@ActuFoot_) July 17, 2022

But a twist according to AS since cristiano Ronaldo would be in discussion with Atlético de Madrid. The rival club of Real would have initiated contacts with its agent, Jorge Mendes. The Colchoneros expect perfectly with him since he manages the interests of Joe Felix. For AS, the file smells good. Diego Simeone would have even exchanged with CR7, who would have convinced him of the merits of his arrival in Madrid. If the file is not closed, it seems that it is clearly taking shape behind the scenes. An unthinkable twist for this legend of Real Madrid, left for another European challenge, which would return to wear the colors of the enemy.