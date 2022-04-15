towards annual booster with new vaccines

The consultant to Minister Speranza Walter Ricciardi said that the fourth dose of the vaccine could be necessary for the entire population in the autumn.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The fourth dose of the vaccine may be needed for everyone starting in the fall. This was stated by the consultant of the Minister of Health Speranza, Walter Ricciardi. “We have not reached the peak. We still have to wait because we are dealing with an extremely contagious variant of Covid and probably the Italian numbers are underestimated. We must not let our guard down, because we run the risk of having a further increase in cases”he said in an interview with ‘Il Messaggero’.

The administration of a fourth dose to the entire population, which may be necessary once a year as with the flu vaccine, remains the only weapon available against the boom in infections. It is a mistake to think that the pandemic is over: “It is a wrong feeling, and this implies a greater vulnerability for those who have not received the vaccine or who have been poorly vaccinated, perhaps taking a single dose or in any case not completing the vaccination course”he added.

According to Ricciardi a fourth dose may be needed because “The vaccination with three doses does not completely protect against infection, but protects against the serious effects of Covid, hospitalization and above all death. The new recall allows the frail and the over 80s to strengthen their defenses. In the autumn, then, it will be a new dose is needed for everyone “.

The third dose of Covid vaccine in children increases antibodies to Omicron by 36 times

After the summer there could be a critical moment, both for the lowering of immunity in the entire vaccinated population, given the time elapsed since the last injection, and for the drop in temperatures: “Autumn will be a delicate and difficult time, because there will be favorable conditions for the spread of the virus and there will be an attenuation of vaccine protection in the whole population. We hope to have all-encompassing vaccines, because the vaccines we have today do not they protect completely and monoclonal antibodies, except in one case, have not proved effective against the virus “. According to Ricciardi “The results of the new experimental vaccines will arrive in the fall, we just have to wait”. At that point, when the new vaccines arrive “a reminder for everyone will be advisable”.

What Ricciardi suggested is partly in contrast with what was stated in the last press conference at the Ministry of Health since director of Aifa Magriniaccording to which the most probable hypothesis is that we are oriented towards the vaccination of the over 50/60 age group. “The decision to take is whether we will revaccinate the entire population, as it was, or will we limit ourselves to over-fifties and over-sixties”Magrini explained. For the moment the fourth dose has been authorized for the over 80, for the guests of the RSA, for the frail from 60 to 79 years, in addition to immunosuppressed subjects.