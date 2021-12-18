Towards Bologna-Juve, Allegri launches the green line: all the names on the launch pad and one big excluded

Bring sparkle to a group that struggles to find motivation and energy. Tonight’s match against Bologna will be a crucial point for Juventus’ season. Something like an ultimatum: the last call for the tail car that carries the Champions League logo on the sides. To try to surprise Mihajlovic’s team, Allegri could focus on young and very young people. To report this hypothesis, this morning, are La Stampa and La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the Turin newspaper, there could be space – and a longer playing time than the last few appearances – for the Argentine attacking midfielder born in 2003, Matias Soulé: “The important thing will be to find the lost goal, and another surprise card could be the Argentine Soulé”.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, still with regard to today’s match against Bologna, there could be ample space for 4 other young players from the squad: Kaio Jorge And Kean (in runoff with Morata, who seems to have the advantage for the starting shirt) in attack, the recovered McKennie in the middle of the field and Luca Pilgrims who, in this phase of the season, seems to have overturned the hierarchies and supplanted Alex Sandro. Excluding Kulusevski. The Swede is still recovering from sinus surgery. Beyond this, however, the offensive winger does not seem to have entered Allegri’s good graces and, on him, the spotlights of the January transfer session are turned on.