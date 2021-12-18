towards deaths and stable hospitalizations and decrease in intensive care

Coronavirus cases will increase further, but hospitalizations and deaths could stabilize, while ICU admissions decline. The ECDC, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, provides this for Italy in the latest weekly report that analyzes the Covid-19 situation in the various states of the European Union and the European Economic Area.

Read also

In the new bulletin our country is among the 6 classified at the level of “moderate concern”, together with Austria, Bulgaria, Iceland, Malta and Slovenia. While the level of concern for the whole area falls from “very high” (8.3 out of 10 in the previous report) to “high” (6.8 out of 10).

The report relates to week 49, the one that ended Sunday 12 December, and the forecasts it contains concern the following 14 days, therefore weeks 50 (ending December 19) and 51 (ending December 26).

In week 49 – the report reads – the overall epidemiological situation in the EU / See was characterized by a “high and rapidly increasing” rate of notification of Covid cases, and a “slow rising” mortality rate. The ECDC forecast between now and week 51 is of a further trend of growth in infections, with however a stable trend of hospitalizations and deaths and a trend of decline in intensive care admissions.

The overall notification rate of Covid cases for the EU / See area was 783.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants in week 49 (809.1 / 100 thousand the previous week), returning to decline after a 9-week increase. The 14-day Covid-19 death rate was 58.8 deaths per million inhabitants (55.8 / million the previous week), stable for 3 weeks. Of the 29 countries with inpatient / intensive data up to week 49, 12 (down) reported an upward trend compared to the previous week. For most of the States, the epidemiological situation is considered to be of “high or very high concern, particularly in the western and northern areas of the EU / See, largely determined – specifies the ECDC – by the high transmissibility of the Delta variant which has limited reduction of “viral” transmission obtained with vaccination “.

In detail, in week 49 the situation is classified as “extremely worrying” in 2 countries (France and Liechtenstein), of “strong concern” in 21 (Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Greece , Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden), of “moderate concern” in 6 (Austria, Bulgaria, Iceland, Italy, Malta and Slovenia) and of ” little concern “in one (Romania).