towards doubling the price?

The investor frequenting the cryptocurrency sector will have noticed how Ripple (XRP) has not exceeded its all-time high of the previous 2017 cycle.

The value of XRP, in fact, remained well contained below the resistance level of 2 dollars in value. So far from almost 3.4 USD price at the beginning of 2018, which also marked the end of the bullish trend of the entire cryptocurrency market.

In the most recent uptrend that started around July 20th of this year, XRP has done very well by gaining an upside. to a month of + 67.88%. Ripple’s cryptocurrency is currently worth USD 1,044 and is increasing further by + 2.85%.

The losses in the last quarter have not been fully recovered, the price over this period still marks -23.33%, but we are well above the XRP value at the beginning of the year: + 376.99%.

Where will Ripple (XRP) go in the coming days and weeks?

The link with the market and Bitcoin

In the first place, to understand the direction of XRP in the coming days and weeks, the general trend of the market must be considered. On Thursday 12 August, at the end of a substantial rise, the price of bitcoin (BTC) suddenly collapsed by over 2,500 dollars, only to recover in the heart of the Italian night.

The rest of the market also lost, including XRP which yesterday slipped below the dollar in value, placing itself on a support around 0.95 USD.

Hence, the broad movement of the altcoin market influences XRP, and it is worth noting that this cryptocurrency suffers more than many others placed in the first places of price drops.

Ripple (XRP) and future developments

From a project development point of view, there is an increase in movement on Github, the platform that collects the open source projects of IT developers and widely used by programmers in the crypto sector.

Santiment points out in a tweet that the development rate of the XRP Network on Github is approaching a higher daily development rate than the Bitcoin project repository. And it is noted that this “has rarely happened”.

If this is the case, then it is not just pure speculation but an increase also due to greater activity around the project.

Valuable information, the latter, for those who prefer to associate fundamental analysis with technical analysis.

The use of the XRP Network is growing

Still Santiment, just a couple of days ago, precisely Wednesday, August 11, pointed out in a tweet that the XRP Network has an increase in sustained traffic with an increase in daily activity of + 18%.

In particular, the daily interaction between the unique addresses and the growth of the network, due to the creation of new XRP addresses, is increasing on the XRP Network.

These data, according to Santiment, provide a useful and additional reading key to the bullish phase of the price of Ripple (XRP) in this phase.

What to expect in the near future

As written in the opening XRP, its ATH has not yet touched it as many of the other main cryptocurrencies have.

If bitcoin continues its bullish phase for a few months to come, and breaks out of its recent April ATH, even XRP could finally sit on top of a new all-time price record.

The market remains uncertain, but the more daring could join XRP in the climb.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

