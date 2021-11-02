towards extension of state of emergency and green pass. Vaccine, Aifa meeting for third dose at under 60

In Ukraine in the last 24 hours 19,455 new cases of COVID-19 and 700 deaths caused by the disease: this was reported by the Ministry of Health, taken over by the Interfax agency. According to official data, since the beginning of the epidemic in the country 2,955,693 cases of Covid have been ascertained and 68,727 people have died from the disease. Also according to Interfax, in Ukraine 10,453,650 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, and 7,515,248 of these have received two doses of the vaccine and have therefore completed the vaccination cycle on a total of about 42 million. residents.