towards extension of state of emergency and green pass. Vaccine, Aifa meeting for third dose at under 60

The latest news in real time on Covid in Italy and in the world, updates today, Tuesday 2 November 2021 on vaccines and Green pass. Yesterday in Italy 2,818 new cases and 20 deaths: the positivity rate rises by 1.9%. We are moving towards an extension of the state of emergency, Sileri: “To extend it we would need a primary rule”. Aifa meeting today for the green light to the third dose of anti-Covid vaccine for the under 60s. Covid outbreak in Trieste after a no green pass event: fear for hospital beds. The State Council confirms the obligation of green certification for teachers. In our country almost 83% of the over 12 population are immunized.
Threats to the mayor of Trieste on Telegram chat
Threats via Telegram to the mayor of Trieste, Roberto Dipiazza: ranging from those who propose a more peaceful mail bombing on the addresses of the Municipality to those who explicitly speak of attacking it with acid. Wired reports it. The mayor has cleared up against the No Green pass protests in recent days following a significant increase in Covid cases in the town. The threats, on the other hand, started after the sharing on the platform of a fake news concerning Dipiazza.
Iss: “Vaccines prevent 92% hospitalization, 95% intensive and 76% contagion”
The effectiveness of anti-Covid vaccines in preventing hospitalization remains “high” at 92%, hospitalization in intensive care by 95% and death (91%) in the epidemic phase with the prevalent Delta variant. This is what we read in the full report of the weekly monitoring of the trend of the Covid-19 epidemic of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss). As for the vaccine efficacy in preventing any symptomatic or asymptomatic diagnosis of Covis-19 in fully vaccinated people, the ISS reports a decrease: from 89% during the epidemic phase with the Alpha variant prevalent to 76% during the epidemic phase with the Delta variant prevalent.
Covid in Tuscany, 190 new cases today: positive rate of 1.31 percent
The new Covid cases registered in Tuscany there are 190 out of 14,510 anti Covid tests of which 4,814 molecular swabs and 9,696 rapid tests. The rate of new positives is 1.31 percent (4.7 percent on first diagnoses). This was announced by the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani.
Tajani (Forza Italia) threatened by No Vax: “They don’t scare me”
“Death threats don’t scare me, no step back. Only with vaccines and the green pass can we get out of the pandemic “: Antonio Tajani writes on Twitter, number two of Forza Italia by publishing the screenshot of the threats received for his positions on what is happening in Trieste.
Covid in Ukraine, 19,455 cases and 700 deaths in the last 24 hours
In Ukraine in the last 24 hours 19,455 new cases of COVID-19 and 700 deaths caused by the disease: this was reported by the Ministry of Health, taken over by the Interfax agency. According to official data, since the beginning of the epidemic in the country 2,955,693 cases of Covid have been ascertained and 68,727 people have died from the disease. Also according to Interfax, in Ukraine 10,453,650 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, and 7,515,248 of these have received two doses of the vaccine and have therefore completed the vaccination cycle on a total of about 42 million. residents.
Covid, yesterday 54 new local cases in mainland China
Yesterday in China continental 54 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 have been reported. This was announced today by the National Health Commission in the usual daily bulletin. Of these, 27 emerged in theHeilongjiang, 8 inHebei and 8 others in Gansu, 3 in Shandong, 2 each in the Mongolia Domestic, in Jiangxi and Qinghai, and one each in Beijing and Ningxia. The commission also reported 17 new imported cases, including 4 carriers previously classified as asymptomatic. In Shanghai, 2 new suspected cases from outside have been reported. There were no further disease-related deaths.
Germany is also thinking of introducing the Green pass at work to incentivize vaccines
Fears of a possible fourth wave of the pandemic are also growing in Germany COVID-19 as the pressure on the hospital system begins to be felt and the vaccination campaign proceeds slowly. To halt a resumption of the epidemic, the authorities are considering introducing the Green pass in the workplace following the example of Italy.
Intensive care and hospitalization: these are the regions one step away from the critical threshold
From Friuli Venezia Giulia to the Marche, passing through the autonomous province of Bolzano and Calabria, here are the Italian regions in which there is a growth in hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care and which are one step away from the established critical threshold as an indicator for the transition from the white band to the white zone.
Green pass, Costa: “We will reflect later on the extension of the state of emergency and the certificate”
“The extension of the state of emergency? We will reflect at a more advanced stage. Today the goal is to increase the number of vaccinated”, according to the Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa, explaining that “if such an important number of unvaccinated remain , it is clear that it would be an element that affects “. As for the green pass, “at the moment the extension is not on the table of the ministry. We are confident that we will reach the 90 per cent of vaccines that will allow us to reduce their application”.
Covid, in Russia new record of deaths: 1,178 deaths in 24 hours
New death record for Russia where 1,178 deaths from Coronavirus have been recorded in the past 24 hours, the highest number
since the beginning of the pandemic. The crisis center for the fight against the virus said this, as reported by Tass. The total number of official victims reached 240,871.
Covid alarm in China, the government asks to stock up on basic necessities
To contain the new outbreaks of Covid-19, the Chinese government is adopting increasingly severe measures, in the meantime it has urged citizens to stock up on basic necessities and the authorities to take measures to ensure adequate food supplies. The directive does not mention a food shortage or whether the instructions are motivated by fears that anti-contagion measures could disrupt supply chains or leave citizens without food.
Carabiniere no vax dies of Covid, wife and daughter are also infected
The 59-year-old carabiniere who died in Milan died at the age of 59 due to complications related to his positivity to Covid-19: he had refused the vaccine. With him also his wife, also carabiniere and doctor, who contracted the disease in a mild form. The 9-year-old daughter is also positive.
Vaccine, 89,904,963 doses administered in Italy so far: 82.95% have completed the vaccination cycle
89,904,963 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 administered so far in Italy, 90.1 percent of those delivered, equal to 99,784,130. These are the numbers that emerge from the bulletin on the vaccination campaign by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health and the commissioner for the health emergency. 44,799,366 people have completed the vaccination cycle, 82.95 percent of the over 12 population. There are 267,857 people with the third additional dose, 30.51 percent of the population potentially subject to the additional dose.
Indonesia is the first country to authorize the Novavax Covid vaccine
Indonesia is the first country in the world to authorize the administration of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the US company Novavax: the serum will be distributed in the Asian country but will be produced in India under the Covovax brand.
Covid, towards extension of state of emergency, Sileri: “Three months should be enough”
“We must proceed with the third doses. Once we reach 90% of the vaccinated people we contain the advance of the virus but we must complete the work, looking carefully for the variants. We have already come a long way in the last 6 months. I believe that 3 months “Of extension of state of emergency” are reasonable. I speak as a doctor, not as a politician “, to say it is the Undersecretary of Health Pier Paolo Sileri who thus commented on the possibility of extending the state of emergency.
State of emergency extension, what would change for travel and smart working
The government is thinking of extending the state of emergency, due to expire on 31 December, for a period of at least three months, as also hypothesized by the Undersecretary for Health, Sileri. Although according to the law it could only be done until January 31, 2021. The extension would also affect smart working and travel to and from Italy: here’s how.
Covid outbreak in Trieste, Rasi: “Concerned about hospital situation”
“What I am sorry for are the hospitals. When I hear now that the hospital in Trieste is clogged again, it means that those suffering from all other diseases will have to wait, it really can’t be done anymore. We have reached a point where we have to choosing which sick people to treat, and it is no longer acceptable “, said the former director of Ema and scientific director of Consulcesi, Guido Rasi, in reference to the increase in infections recorded in the Friulian city after the no green pass event in mid-October.
Usa, 9 thousand municipal employees of New York suspended because they are without vaccine
More than 9,000 NYC municipal civil servants have been placed on unpaid leave for failing to comply with
vaccination against Covid-19 wanted by the mayor of the city, Bill de Blasio. According to local sources, they had until October 29 to be given at least one dose of the vaccine: “This obligation was the right thing to do, and the facts prove us right”, he said.
said the Democratic mayor during a press conference.
The news on Covid in Italy and in the world today, November 2, 2021
The Covid-19 emergency continues in Italy and in the world. In our country, 2,818 new cases and 20 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours according to bulletin yesterday of the Ministry of Health. The rate of positivity is 1.9%. Here is the detail with the numbers region by region:
Lombardy: +186
Veneto: + 362
Campania +354
Emilia Romagna: + 407
Lazio: + 445
Piedmont: + 88
Sicily: + 295
Tuscany: +204
Puglia: +95
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +72
Brands: +45
Liguria: + 65
Calabria: +56
Abruzzo: + 33
PA Bolzano: +51
Sardinia: +21
Umbria: + 13
PA Trento: +18
Basilicata: +7
Molise: + 1
Aosta Valley: +0