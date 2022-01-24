Towards extension of the green pass deadline for those with the booster – Healthcare

The Government is thinking about an extension beyond six months of the expiry of the green pass for those who have made the booster. And on the table there are also the knots of the shorter duration of the certificate compared to 9 months in other European countries and of the obligation to swab for those arriving in Italy, even with the third dose: a cry of alarm has come from the Regions for the repercussions on tourism. To partially unblock the situation it could be a recommendation that on Tuesday will land on the table of the EU Regional Affairs Council: people with complete vaccination, recovered from the disease or with a negative test, will not be able to be imposed new tampons or quarantines, regardless of the epidemiological situation in their country of origin, a draft of the document reads. And the pass is valid for 9 months.

From 1 February the duration of the green certificate will decrease from 9 to 6 months (after a first cut from 12 to 9 months on 15 December 2021). Calculating that the administration of the booster started in mid-September, in mid-March there will be the first Italians with the expired pass despite having done three doses and there is, at the moment, no indication regarding a possible fourth dose. The problem is well known to the ministers concerned who are “evaluating solutions”. At the moment half of the country’s population (30 million people) has done the booster. There is still a few weeks for a decision; the hypothesis could be to eliminate the deadline for trivaccinates. The ‘trap’ of six months also impacts on arrivals from countries that have longer-term passes (the EU has established 9 months). Another issue to be resolved is that of the obligation to take a swab for those arriving from abroad. The ordinance of the Ministry of Health that provides for this expires on January 31 and if it is not renewed in the next few days from February 1, it will cease to be in force. The prescription is also valid for those who have the green pass or have received the booster. The discussion is open, we will see if the position of those who ask to expire the ordinance to give breath to tourism will prevail.

The new EU recommendation could indicate a way out. According to the Undersecretary of Health, Pierpaolo Sileri, at this point, “it is necessary to lighten” and “make everything simpler” to “go from emergency to ordinary treatment of a pathology that has forcefully entered medical books” . The forecast, he adds, is that “we are reaching the plateau, then the cases will drop”.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the infected in Italy are close to 10 million, while 2.7 million are currently positive. The deaths (227) are down compared to the previous days, while there is a slight increase (+9) in the number of people admitted to intensive care: they are 1,685. The positivity rate drops to 14.9%. As for vaccines, the milestone of one million doses to children has been passed between 5 and 11 years, equal to 28% of the population of this age group.

Meanwhile, on Monday, they will go up to five regions in orange: the Valle d’Aosta will be joined by Abruzzo, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Piedmont and Sicily, for a total of 11.7 million people. For the vaccinated it will change little. However, the request of the governors is always that of a revision of the color system with the exclusion of asymptomatics from the count of Covid hospitalized patients, as well as a general streamlining of procedures. “We must prevent the health pandemic from turning into a bureaucratic pandemic,” said the president of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, supporting the experience of the self-test launched in his region for asymptomatic positives, vaccinated with a third dose. “We need to look for rules and methods – he explained – to avoid having people stuck at home for weeks. On the one hand, we streamline the system, relieve the health workers who can take care of those who are really in need and we do not block people who are well at home. “. The point will be taken on Tuesday at the Conference of the Regions.