The charts of the week followed the path predicted by our sample path. For this reason, we are heading towards a further upside and new weekly highs are expected for the markets tomorrow. There is nothing more to add, except to point out that a rally is underway from the lows of October and that it could last until the setup on 8 December and perhaps until Christmas.

At 4:48 pm on the trading day on November 4th we read the following prices:

Dax Future

16,020

Eurostoxx Future

4,320.5

Ftse Eb Future

27,295

S&P 500 Index

4,668.61.

Forecast and charts follow opposite paths

In red, our annual forecast on the global stock index on a weekly scale for 2021.

In blue the chart of the American markets up to 29 October.



What were the expectations for the week?

Low on Monday (and so it happened) and then rise until Friday. Tomorrow, therefore, we should see a further rise and new weekly highs in the early afternoon around the opening of Wall Street.

Minimum / maximum areas foreseen for the week of November 1st

Dax Future

15,530 / 15,640

15,856 / 16,045

Eurostoxx Future

4,205 / 4,243

4,291 / 4,325

Ftse Mib Future

26.700 / 26.800

27.450 / 27.690

S&P 500 Index

4,560 / 4,589

4,659 / 4,745

Therefore, tomorrow, for all the indexes analyzed, we should center the indicated maximum area.

Towards further upside and new weekly highs are expected for the markets tomorrow

Dax Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 15,760.

Eurostoxx Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.252.

Ftse Mib Future

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 26.995.

S&P 500 Index

Bullish trend until we see a daily close below 4.621.

What investment strategy to keep?

Continue to keep Long operations open on Tuesday, October 19th in opening.

How might tomorrow’s trading day look like?

Opening on the lows, then up and the highs should be marked in the middle of the day and then continue on the side until the close.