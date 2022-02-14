Towards Inter-Liverpool: Bastoni will be there, Lautaro favored over Sanchez

Requests for 200 thousand tickets, record coverage also on television and a probable presence of big-name VIPs which, however, remains top secret pending definitive confirmation. A frantic wait for Inter v Liverpool on Wednesday evening, with the regret that the last few days of reduced capacity to 50% will allow only 38 thousand privileged people to enjoy the live show. Without the suspended Barella, Inzaghi in the meantime consoles himself with the almost certain recovery of Bastoni, whose ankle is getting better and better.

More Bull than Nino

–

After a personalized work on the field on Sunday, today Basto resumed forcing, carrying out half training with his teammates, under the eyes of Ausilio and Baccin. The sensations are good, but tomorrow afternoon’s finish remains decisive. In fact, it would make no sense to send him out on the pitch if he were not at 100%. Also because in front of the blue you will find the number one scarecrow of the Reds: Salah. Dimarco, D’Ambrosio (but also Darmian) therefore remain in early warning to complete the defense with Skriniar and De Vrij. Dumfries and Perisic will have to split on the flanks, keeping the opposing full-backs low but also helping the arms with the Agiziano and Manè. In the middle of the field Brozovic and Calhanoglu, with Vidal the favorite over Vecino and Gagliardini to replace Barella. The only real doubt, however, is in attack, with Dzeko, Lautaro and Sanchez fighting for two jerseys. It is unlikely that Inzaghi will give up the Bosnian, who would also be in fourth place as a starter in 12 days. A run-off between the two South Americans, with Toro being the favorite.