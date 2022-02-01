Towards Inter-Milan: Inzaghi, first contact with Gosens

The Nerazzurri coach returned to Appiano after passing Covid. Brief conversation with the German who has just arrived from Atalanta, then immediately to work to prepare for the derby

The countdown at the Nerazzurri towards the Scudetto challenge against Milan enters its final phase with the return of the helmsman: after Covid over the weekend, Simone Inzaghi was able to take back the reins of the team after the precious work of deputy Farris. The Nerazzurri coach found in Appiano the two new reinforcements given to him by the management, Felipe Caicedo and Robin Gosens, with whom he had a brief conversation before starting work on the pitch. While the team sweated particularly taking care of the athletic part, the former Atalantino carried out the planned physiotherapy sessions in the company of the other injured player, Joaquin Correa. The Argentine’s recovery proceeds as planned, but before setting a return date it will be necessary to wait for the next instrumental exams (probably scheduled for this week).

TACTICS AND DETAILS – Today Inzaghi kicked off five days of specific training without overdoing the workloads too much. Part of the afternoon session was dedicated to tactical aspects, then on the pitch to refine the condition and prepare the players’ legs for a grueling tour de force in the next month and a half. All present under the orders of the Nerazzurri except Lautaro and Sanchez, who will return on Thursday, after having faced the last match with their respective national teams on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The third South American involved in this round of world qualifiers, Vecino, has already returned to Italy and regularly participated in today’s session.

CERTAINTY AND BALLOTAGE – Inzaghi’s intentions, the anti-Milan formation is ready: ahead of Handanovic, the starting trio Skriniar-De Vrij-Bastoni, while the five on the median should be (from right to left) Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu and Perisic. In front of Dzeko and Lautaro. However, surprises on the right (where Darmian still hopes for a starting shirt) and in attack are not to be excluded, because Inzaghi will be able to evaluate Toro and Sanchez only on Thursday.

