Towards Inter-Rome, the probable formation and news from the infirmary

Archived the defeat in the derby, l‘Inter prepares for the Coppa Italia match againstin Rome. Without forgetting, however, the Scudetto challenge on Saturday against Napoli, followed by the round of 16 of the Champions League.

Good news from the infirmary regarding Ivan Perisic. The Croatian was out during the match against Milan with some calf problems. The player is fine and will not be subjected to any examination. However, he will probably start from the bench in the match against the Giallorossi.

Caicedo instead, will be evaluated from day to day. Inzaghi and the medical staff want to recover it 100% before risking it.

Towards Inter Rome

For the match against Roma, the coach is thinking of a reduced turnover. Between the poles it could be again Radu’s turn. Space for Darmian and Dimarco on the flanks, forward Sanchez comes back from the first minute. Possible rest shift also for Calhanoglu and Batons, in their place Gagliardini and D’Ambrosio. Nobody is disqualified, Vecino, on the other hand, is the only one warned.

The probable formation:

Inter (3-5-2) Radu, Skriniar, De Vrij, D’Ambrosio, Darmian, Brozovic, Gagliardini, Barella, Dimarco, Sanchez, Lautaro Martinez