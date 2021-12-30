Towards Juve-Napoli, Covid threatens: risk of postponement like a year ago

There Omicron variant continues to record infectious records (on December 28th it reached 78 thousand) and the litmus test of the spread of the virus is all in the press releases of the various football clubs, struggling with players and employees of the team group who had positive results in the last hours . Last on the list is Hirving Lozano, in isolation in Mexico and almost certainly out for the match against Juventus scheduled for January 6th. Challenge that, however, may not be disputed due to Covid: just like last October 3, when Napoli was blocked by the ASL at the time of departure.

DEJA VU – Tuttosport he retraced the steps and painted a scenario of the situation. 8 days from Juventus-Napoli there is still the risk that ASL, as on 3 October last, when the health authority blocked the Azzurri’s away. Naples was given the defeat at the table, but after the sentence of Sports Guarantee College it was decided to recover the challenge (in March, won 2-1 by Juve). The same thing could happen now. THE RULES TODAY – The protocol in force last season has been confirmed and, in theory, is still in force. The sentence of the College of Guarantee, however, makes jurisprudence: we have seen this on the occasion of Udinese–Salerno, with Campania blocked by ASL 2: the result, that is the eventual 3-0 at the table, has not yet been approved. The Salernitana, however, has already announced an appeal against the possible knockout imposed.

CALENDAR PROBLEM – Of course, a possible postponement would be very convenient for Napoli, which currently risks having to play on January 6 without it Lozano, Fabian Ruiz (which in any case would have time to become negativized within a week), but also without Osimhen, Koulibaly, Anguissa, Ounas And Mario Rui. However, it is difficult to find a free date, given that both Napoli and Juventus, just like last year, are still in the running in Europe (and in the Italian Cup).