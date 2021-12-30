Towards Juve-Napoli, tomorrow the resumption at Continassa: two good news for Allegri

Last day of vacation for the players of the Juventus. Not for everyone, as someone has already returned to Keep going to be ready for recovery. From December 30th, however, Allegri will have the whole group. And he will also be able to count on two important pawns, which he missed in the final round of the first leg.

CALENDAR – There Juventus the redemption of the season is played in January. First the challenge with Naples, then the one with the Rome, then the Italian Super Cup against Inter. The goal to date is fourth place, but also to win a trophy again: three direct clashes that Allegri cannot miss.

DYBALA AND CHURCH – And to play them better, the Juventus coach will be able to count on Paulo Dybala And Federico Chiesa, who missed the last games before Christmas due to injury and precaution. They will be useful immediately. Above all the Church, which as stated a Republic in recent days he is already at work at Continassa, to recover his condition.

STILL OUT – Several speeches related to Danilo And Ramsey. The first has started running again, but will be enlisted in a few weeks. The second, on the other hand, is a mystery, given that he has officially been out since mid-November, when he was last seen on the bench. There is no doubt that he is on the list of starters: on possible injuries, however, there is no certainty.