Towards Juventus-Napoli, Allegri surprises in attack: the probable formations

In the postponement of 20:30 on 6 January there will be a great and eagerly awaited match between two big names in the Serie A championship. Juventus and Naples they will clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin in what promises to be a glittering match.

Juve, Napoli, Probable formations

The premises are all there: Napoli has just been overwhelmed by story concerning captain Insigne, now betrothed at the end of the Toronto season. Juventus, on the other hand, saw it open and close in a few days the hypothesis of a possible transfer of Alvaro Morata to Barcelona.

Another point of interest of the challenge is the bitter struggle to grab a ranking position valid for the qualification in the Champions League, common goal of the two teams.

Waiting to watch the game, here are the probable formations, predicted by Sky Sport, and conditioned by the many absences, especially at Naples, of positive players at Covid:

Juventus (4-4-2): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Dybala, Morata. Annex Massimiliano Allegri.

Naples (4-3-3): Ospina, Di Lorenzo, Rrhamani, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam; Demme, Lobotka, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne. All: Spalletti

Alessio Dambra

Source link

