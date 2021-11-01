Towards Juventus-Zenit, the referee team has been chosen

Juventus, after yesterday’s bad defeat against Verona, is in retreat until next Saturday.

The bianconeri after the last two knockouts are called to win and give answers. They will have to do it right away, Tuesday night in Champions League.

Verona Juventus Retired

For the match at the Allianz Stadium against Zenit, the referee team has already been designated, made official and reported by Corriere dello Sport.

To direct Juve-Zenit will be the Spaniard Alejandro Hernandez with assistants José Naranjo and Teodoro Sobrino. Fourth official José Luis Munuera. At the Var Juan Martínez Munuera and Ricardo de Burgos.