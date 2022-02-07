Towards Milan-Lazio, does Tomori play? The last

The Anglo-Canadian paws and wants to return to the field. In the derby against Inter he went on the bench but there could be some surprises

High morale at Milan after the victory in derby of the Madonnina last Saturday. But now it’s time to look at the Rossoneri’s next engagements, because Wednesday is already back on the lawn of San Siro for a very important match.

This is the race valid for the quarter-finals of Cup Italy. A competition that, especially after the exit from the European cups, takes on even more importance in the season of Stefano’s team Pegs. A trophy that has been missing for too many years, nineteen, and that the management would like to return soon to Milan. However, the obstacle must be overcome Lazio, which always creates many pitfalls to Milan. It is played in a one-off match, so everything will be decided on Wednesday at the Meazza. In the eventual semifinal, with round trip, the winner of the match between Inter And Rome.

Most likely there won’t be Zlatan yet Ibrahimovic. We saw his crazy workout in the gym, through a video of him doing upside-down abdominals hanging from a punching bag inside the building. Milanello. The good news instead comes from Rebic back in the group, the ownership of Theo Hernandez that there will be no next Sunday in the league due to disqualification. The best news would be represented by the return of Fikayo Tomori, who now feels ready to step onto the pitch.

That 13 January, after witnessing Tomori leaving the field in the match (also in the Cup) against Genoa after half an hour, probably no one would have ever expected to see him on the field again later not even a month. Yet the player’s willpower, his desire to return to lend a hand to his teammates made the difference in his post-operative rehabilitation process. His injury was by no means trivial. It was, we remember, one wound to the meniscus of the knee!

Before the derby, with only two training sessions with the rest of the group, Fik he would have already wanted to return to play in the match against his cousins, but Pioli preferred not to risk and take him with him on the bench. But now it seems the time for Tomori’s return has arrived, and confirmations also arrive from Sportmediaset. His return will be very important in this last part of the season.

His use is very likely against Lazio since first minute, also because now begins the phase in which he has to resume playing time and can only do it by going down regularly on the field (always with the necessary precautions). He must take back the Rossoneri defense and act as a real one leader. Which he already got us used to doing in the year we lived with him. So welcome back, Fik!