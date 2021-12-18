Towards Milan-Naples, Pioli’s conference live

The Rossoneri coach before Napoli: “Direct clash to be interpreted in the best possible way, we must rediscover our quality”

Eight points in the last six Serie A games and the Milan, like Napoli next opponent, he squandered the lead in the standings over Inter, losing the lead. With the infirmary to be emptied and a physical condition to be recovered, Stefano Pioli wait for Spalletti’s Azzurri at San Siro: “We know it’s a very important challenge and that’s why we need to find performance and quality. Our goal is to do better than last year, but Inter are not on the run. No one has ever won it. championship in December “.

Do your opponents face you with a very high defense?

We must be ready for anything because we face opponents who prepare carefully. We have to make the right choices at the right time on the pitch.

Milan have not won at home against Napoli for seven years and you have never beaten Spalletti: is it a particular challenge?

Milan helped me to overcome many steps and maybe we will do it again tomorrow.

Have you lost too much points?

We are doing a very good first round. I’d like to do better than last season’s 43 points, but we have to get back to pedaling hard. Napoli did well like us, we need to raise the level of our performance.

Is Inter’s escape already the decisive one?

I don’t think we can talk about escape. Inter are demonstrating the quality and ability of last season, but the Scudetto is not won in December. Last year we were in the lead and we know how it turned out. We have to do better than last season and those 79 points. I hope to do better in the first leg, but absolutely better in the return.

How important is Tonali for Milan?

We are all convinced that he can still grow a lot in defensive and offensive readings. Our focus is the team, not a single player for good or bad.

Did the drop come early? Is it worrying?

Let’s say that the pace previously held was exaggerated. Inter did the reverse, but we run on ourselves. Against Liverpool and Udinese we did not do well and the team knows it, against Napoli we have to try again to play as we know because the level is very high.

Did you understand the reason for so many injuries?

I am optimistic about the return because we have worked to find solutions. We have increased the prevention work and controlled the workloads. I expect improvements, but playing so often even short injuries cause a lot of games to be missed. The situation will improve.

How did the team react after Liverpool and Udinese?

We threw ourselves into our work with enthusiasm and attention. The team is involved and we have worked where we have been in difficulty.

Is there anyone who worries you?

No, everyone trained well except Theo who had some problems.

How’s Hernandez?

Theo had the flu, he never trained on the pitch but only in the gym. It is more no than yes, but we will decide with him before the game.

Does Diaz have to give more or does he suffer from pressure as a starter?

Covid took away some of its physical brilliance. It is not a physical problem at the moment, he has to find the quality and technical plays he has. He can also feel a little more pressure, he is there because he is more empowered. He is young and these moments are there.

Would it be in favor of the postponement of the African Cup of Nations? Will you give the players to the national teams?

I am always in favor of protecting the health of my players. I can’t be the one to decide these things. The club will make the right choices.

Is the difference with Inter in midfield?

We shouldn’t be talking about other teams. I am happy with my squad and the qualities of my players. In the last two games we have dropped in quality and in doing so it is more difficult to win.

Will Napoli want to redeem themselves against you or are they in decline?

It was a misstep only for the result because the performance made it, shooting many times. We know the importance of this challenge which is a direct confrontation, I expect a determined and intense Napoli like us.

Who can lend a hand from the bench in attack?

The difficulties lie in choosing the best ones to start from the beginning for our strategy, but also taking valid alternatives to change situations that may not go as planned on the pitch.

Is Theo Hernandez down?

Physically he could be better. Mentally he is a boy aware of his strength and he knows he has to do better than in the last few races.

Why should we believe in this Milan?

You need positive realism. We are not confident because we hope for something particular, we are confident because we believe in our qualities and the path is showing it. Then there are some half missteps, but the group is intelligent and knows they have to do better to stay at the top. We must continue to grow and improve.