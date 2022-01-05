Towards Milan-Rome, the Pioli LIVE conference

The coach presents the challenge from San Siro: “We will find a very different Rome both in form and mentality”

THE CONFERENCE OF PEGS

What is our project in a month and a half?

“It is to have everyone available, with the help of the break we have recovered many players who will not be able to be at 100% but over time they will get there”.

How do you train in this condition with Covid?

“It is clear that it is not a normal situation, but it is not normal for anyone. We must preserve everyone’s health, we are respecting the protocols. We must all be ready to play.”

Does the run-up to Inter start tomorrow?

“We want to win as many games as possible, we want to score more points than last year and we will need to make a return at very high speed”.

How many minutes do Rebic and Leao have?

“None of those who return tomorrow have 90 minutes in their legs. Surely they will need to play minutes to regain condition.”

How important is it not to fail the approach?

“I see great awareness in my players. Our journey began only two years ago, winning would be something exceptional. The goal of the second round is to score more points than in the first leg.”

In addition to a defender, does this Milan need anything else?

“The ideas are clear and shared. Kjaer’s injury forces us to have an eye on defense. I have not made any other requests, I think the team is as complete as possible.”

Can Bakayoko come in handy?

“We are left with three midfielders, even if there are players like Calabria, Florenzi and Saelemaekers who can play in the middle of the pitch if necessary. I expect a lot from Bakayoko, he will have his chances.”

Is there any player you expect more from?

“I have great confidence in my players, I know their characteristics and therefore I expect a lot from everyone.”

Giroud and Ibra played 15 games each. What will your choices depend on?

“My choices will depend on the conditions of both players. The fact that we played the same minutes is because they had problems. I expect a lot from Olivier, he is an intelligent player. For the two strikers it depends on the matches.”

Brahim Diaz down in the 2021 finale. How are you now?

“In the last few races he suffered a bit, he lacked a bit of physical brilliance. The break did him good, I saw him brilliant and perky. The decisive player at the beginning of the year will be back.”

What kind of defender are you looking for?

“We are trying to find a complete defender, who is able to accept one-on-one, who knows how to dictate the times and find the holes. I don’t think it will be a roaring market, we will find the right profile for us.”

What Rome is expecting tomorrow? What is the value of this match?

“In Rome we had played excellent football, we will find a very different Rome both in form and mentality. Mourinho is a great coach and has done a great job. All the matches will weigh a lot, it’s important and worth three heavy points.”

Can Ibra play from the start?

“In the first leg he had played one of his best matches. Ibra is ready to play, as is Giroud. We’ll see who will play from the start.”

As with Kessie in Empoli, could something change tactically tomorrow?

“It is possible to see different positions tomorrow. We are preparing to try to put our opponents in difficulty”.

How do you comment on the many positives there are in the teams?

“All the teams try to respect the protocols. It is a delicate moment for everyone, no one expected so many cases. We must be responsible. Sorry to see fewer fans in the stadium, but to keep seeing them we have to respect the rules.”

What do you want to see of Milan from the first leg and what do you not want to see?

“I want to see a team with energy, which knows how to carry out their ideas without fear and with games for 95 ‘to score a goal more than their opponents. Strong teams always play the same way, even making mistakes, but always keep theirs. style of play “.