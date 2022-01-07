World

towards new measures from Monday

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read

In Slovenia, nearly 4,000 (3829) tampons tested positive in the last 24 hours. Five dead. Faced with these numbers and the intensification of the fifth wave, the government is examining the measures that should come into effect on January 10. Lavoce.hr reported it

At the suggestion of epidemiologists, the quarantine period for people who come in contact with a positive will be reduced from 10 to seven days. No buffer obligation at the end of the term. The quarantine will not apply to those who have received the booster, while the measures related to the isolation of people affected by Covid remain unchanged. The government has yet to discuss the possibility of introducing an exception for the isolation of the recovered or of people with two doses of the vaccine in contact with a positive patient. There has not yet been talk of the vaccination obligation.

On the school front, despite the high number of new cases detected in the last few days, the lessons will continue in the presence, while some rules inherent to the nursing homes will be tightened up, where the virus is rampant despite the high percentage of vaccinated users.
According to the estimates of the Minister of Health Janez Poklukar, with the current regulations in force, in the next few days one in four citizens will be in quarantine.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno3 hours ago
0 15 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Taliban have asked the EU for help to ensure the functioning of the airports

November 30, 2021

Virtual Summit between Biden and Xi, tension over Taiwan – World

November 16, 2021

” Sergeant here we all die ”, but then the air force arrives: the unpublished VIDEO of the battle of the Italian soldiers in Afghanistan

2 weeks ago

The world-famous scientist at the center of a dispute between China and the United States

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button