towards new measures from Monday

In Slovenia, nearly 4,000 (3829) tampons tested positive in the last 24 hours. Five dead. Faced with these numbers and the intensification of the fifth wave, the government is examining the measures that should come into effect on January 10. Lavoce.hr reported it

At the suggestion of epidemiologists, the quarantine period for people who come in contact with a positive will be reduced from 10 to seven days. No buffer obligation at the end of the term. The quarantine will not apply to those who have received the booster, while the measures related to the isolation of people affected by Covid remain unchanged. The government has yet to discuss the possibility of introducing an exception for the isolation of the recovered or of people with two doses of the vaccine in contact with a positive patient. There has not yet been talk of the vaccination obligation.

On the school front, despite the high number of new cases detected in the last few days, the lessons will continue in the presence, while some rules inherent to the nursing homes will be tightened up, where the virus is rampant despite the high percentage of vaccinated users.

According to the estimates of the Minister of Health Janez Poklukar, with the current regulations in force, in the next few days one in four citizens will be in quarantine.