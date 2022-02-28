Towards personalized medicine in oncology. Dr. Enriqueta Felip

..Dr. Enriqueta Felip, president of the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM).

iHealth Yearbook 2021.

Cancer continues to be a top-level issue as one of the main causes of morbidity and mortality in our environment. For the year 2021, an incidence of 276,239 cases and more than 113,000 deaths from cancer in Spain is estimated. These data cannot but motivate the promotion of sustained and committed research, which allows optimizing early diagnosis and increasing patient cure and survival rates.

One of the main focuses is focused on continuing to advance in the knowledge of tumor biology. This will allow us, on the one hand, to identify potential new effective treatments, by improving the understanding of the cellular pathways involved in the appearance and growth of tumors. In addition, on the other hand, we will be able to identify predictors of response to the different treatments, which allow us to increase the effectiveness of current therapeutic strategies, all aimed at making this new paradigm of personalized and precision medicine in oncology a reality for everyone and each of our patients.

Patients with certain tumors remain orphans in the identification of predictive biomarkers, as well as targeted therapies

In this sense, the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), together with the Spanish Society of Pathological Anatomy (SEAP), in collaboration with the Spanish Association for Research on Cancer (Aseica) and with the institutional support of the Institute of Health Carlos III (ISCIII), will hold a collaboration day on March 16, 2022 to continue promoting this great challenge for cancer patients. And it is that, today, we are already witnessing the great change in the natural history of certain tumor types, thanks to the identification of specific genetic alterations that predict the response to certain drugs in particular. Therefore, we must continue working so that this reality is extended to more patients, since, in some cases, patients suffering from certain tumors remain orphans in the identification of predictive biomarkers, as well as targeted therapies.

Another of the main focuses is to solve the barriers that currently exist to ensure equitable access in the availability of information on already approved predictive biomarkers, as well as drugs directed against the different molecular alterations. All this through a national strategy that could ensure better quality controls, evaluation and sustainability of the system.

Complementary news