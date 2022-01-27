Towards the derby, Pioli counts: good news from Ibra, doubts about Kessie after the stop in the Africa Cup

Bittersweet news ahead of Inter. The derby operation started yesterday from the Milanello headquarters, with two decidedly opposite news: on the one hand the good news on Ibra, who will be there at the resumption of the championship, on the other hand the anything but positive one on Kessie, who will got an injury in the Africa Cup of Nations, during the match against Egypt which then sanctioned the elimination of the Ivorian national team from the competition.





The derby in the sights

Let’s start with Ibrahimovic. As mentioned, the Swedish champion, barring unforeseen circumstances, will be available to Pioli for the big match with Inter. As the Gazzetta dello Sport points out, Zlatan was not in the group yesterday and, most likely, he will not be in the next few days, but everything is under control, or rather, planned. The latest tests have ruled out injuries, while inflammation of the right achilles tendon has been confirmed, a problem that can be overcome quickly with therapies.





Anxiety for Kessie

The situation of Franck Kessie, on the other hand, has yet to be evaluated. The first diagnosis is of a simple chest contusion, so recovery times should be short, but the blow must have been strong and painful to force a warrior like Kessie to come out in tears after just half an hour of play. Pioli awaits the player’s return to Italy to get a more precise picture of his conditions: the investigations to which he will be subjected will, in fact, clarify the extent of the trouble and the time needed for the recovery.

