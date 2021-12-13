towards the extension to 2024 with an extension to lump-sum rates

Electronic invoice extended until December 31st 2024, with expansion of the subjective perimeter also to the flat rate taxpayers. These are the requests made by Italy to the EU to which the Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper II) gave the green light on 8 December 2021. Now only the last formal steps are missing to allow Italy to continue to adopt electronic invoicing in B2B and B2C transactions until 2024 and to extend the obligation also to lump-sum taxpayers, who are currently excluded.

Since the introduction of the e-bill obligation …

From 1 January 2019, a generalized obligation of electronic invoicing between VAT subjects resident or established in the territory of the State (B2B) and towards final consumers (B2C) came into force in the national tax system. Italy was the first EU country to introduce the generalized obligation of electronic invoicing.

On the one hand, the novelty responded to the need to adopt a more effective tool in the fight against tax evasion, on the other hand it entailed a radical renewal in the management of invoicing processes by VAT taxable persons.

The introduction of the electronic invoicing obligation was authorized by the EU Council with the implementing decision (EU) of 16 April 2018, n. 2018/593, being a derogation from the provisions contained in articles 218 and 232 of directive no. 2006/112 / EC, which respectively provide that “the Member States accept as an invoice any paper or electronic document or message”, and that the invoices “can be sent on paper or, with the agreement of the recipient, made available electronically” .

There derogation to apply electronic invoicing has been granted until 31 December 2021.

To obtain an extension, Italy must submit a report that demonstrates the validity of the model adopted to combat VAT fraud and evasion, as well as the simplification in the collection of the tax as well as the reduction of the costs of the tax bureaucracy.

And we come to the present day. The decision proposal developed by the European Commission and published on November 5, 2021, paved the way for the extension of the obligation. After approval by Corepar II, the vote is now expected for December 13, 2021 final by the European Council.

… To the request for an extension

By letter registered with the Commission on 31 March 2021, Italy requested authorization to continue to apply the derogation from Articles 218 and 232 of the VAT Directive and to impose mandatory electronic invoicing. The current derogation expires on 31 December 2021.

The request also provides for the extension of the scope of application of the derogation measure in force, in order to include taxable persons who make use of the exemption for SMEs referred to in Article 282 of the VAT Directive. (CD flat rate taxpayers with revenues / fees not exceeding 65,000 euros).

In order to obtain the extension, in the report of November 5, 2021, Italy argued that the introduction of the electronic invoice, aimed at:

– fight against tax fraud and evasion;

– simplify compliance with tax obligations;

– make tax collection more efficient and modernize Italian production, thereby reducing administrative costs for businesses,

has fully achieved the set goals.

Fight against fraud and evasion

Regarding the fight against VAT fraud and evasion, e-invoicing has enhanced the capabilities of the Tax Administration, reducing the time it takes to detect and respond to VAT fraud and evasion and improving possibility of carrying out risk analyzes. The measure also proved effective in advance, as it had a deterrent effect on the behavior of taxpayers engaged in evasion and fraud. Although it is not possible to accurately quantify the part of recoveries directly attributable to the implementation of electronic invoicing, Italy has communicated some estimates. According to these estimates:

– 2 billion euros would be directly attributable to the improvement in compliance with the VAT obligation following the introduction of the measure in question;

– about 580 million euros of additional revenue in direct tax collection could be attributed indirectly to measure.

As regards control and enforcement, in 2019 the action to identify and suppress false VAT credits made it possible to recover € 945 million.

Furthermore, the use of electronic invoicing data for the whole of 2019 has also proved essential to identify taxable persons who do not meet the requirements of “usual exporter“(Over 1.3 billion euro of false ceilings declared).

It was also possible to identify the companies involved in intra-Union fraud implemented between the last months of 2019 and 2020, on the basis of invoicing flows for non-existent transactions for an amount of approximately one billion euros.

Simplification of compliance with tax obligations

The implementation of mandatory electronic invoicing has allowed the tax authorities to make it available to taxpayers pre-filled purchase and sale records, the prospectus of the periodic payment of VAT, pre-filled annual VAT returns and pre-filled payment forms, including taxes to be paid, offset or refunded, with priority given to users of electronic invoicing.

Finally, electronic invoicing has made it possible to eliminate various obligations, such as the communication of invoicing data on national transactions, the compilation of Intrastat declarations on purchases, the obligation to provide details of the contracts signed by leasing, rental and rental companies as well as the obligation to communicate the operations relating to the sale of goods from the Republic of San Marino to Italy.

e-bill mandatory also for flat rates

According to Italy, according to what is stated in the report of 5 November 2021, the request for extension of the subjective scope of application of the electronic invoice obligation also to lump-sum taxpayers is aimed at strengthening the fight against fraud and evasion of VAT, as the extension of this measure will provide tax authorities with a Complete picture from the operations made by all taxpayers.

National tax authorities will then be able to monitor the lump sum turnover, improving the fight against tax evasion connected with the access and stay in the regime by taxpayers who substantially breach the conditions and requirements established by law.

Extension without cost increase

In the opinion of Italy, the extension should not entail an increase in the administrative burdens placed on these subjects; in fact, today more than 10% of flat-rate taxpayers already use electronic invoicing.

In addition, the Revenue Agency has already made various solutions available to all VAT operators free of charge prepare and transfer electronic invoices (ie a package of programs that can be installed on a PC, intended to prepare electronic invoicing documents even in the absence of an Internet connection and to transfer them by simply uploading them, as well as an application that can be installed on all mobile devices to prepare and transfer electronic invoices) and a service of digital archiving which allows archiving of billing documents ensuring compliance with the requirements of authenticity, integrity and legibility of documents for 15 years.

The above, in operational terms, would make it possible to abolish the costs of printing and archiving invoices, reduce the risk of making mistakes in preparing invoices and access various online services provided by the Revenue Agency, which allow taxpayers to exploit the data. to analyze the performance of their business.

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved