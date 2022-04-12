Towards the green light of Aifa, antivirals distributed in pharmacies – Chronicle

“The cts of Aifa is underway and there is a clear orientation in favor of adding family doctors to the prescribers of antivirals “: said the director general of Aifa, Nicola MagriniTuesday 12 April during the press conference at Ministry of Health.

“The decision will be developed in the next few days”, Magrini said. “Paxlovid it will be available in 50,000 doses per month starting in a couple of months. There will also be adequate training for family doctors. Molnupiravir it is less effective and there will be less investment, “he added.

“I thank Federfarma for the availability to distribute antivirals against Covid. These drugs will then be distributed on behalf of third parties in all regions “, said Magrini. The anticovid pills (antivirals), according to the mechanism of distribution on behalf of third parties, will be purchased by the local health authorities which will make them available in pharmacies, and the citizen will be able to collect the antiviral directly from the pharmacy upon prescription from the general practitioner.

The Aifa’s ok had also been announced by the secretary of the Italian Federation of General Practitioners (Fimmg) Silvestro Scotti. “The green light – said Scotti – should arrive within today, and the resolution must then be published in the Official Gazette for it to become operational. But these steps should be completed in a few days, within a week. After these technical acts, the doctors will be able to prescribe antivirals and thus shorten the time needed to access these therapies “.

In any case, Scotti underlined, “it is essential to guarantee doctors adequate training on the use of these molecules and their interaction with other drugs, just as it will be crucial to make antivirals more readily available, for example also in pharmacies. and not only in the centers currently indicated for their distribution “.

The AIFA also intervened on the announced go-ahead Italian Society of General Medicine: is “a decision of great relief at this stage of the pandemic, “the president said Claudio Cricelli. “The role of family doctors can prove to be decisive: vulnerable, frail, elderly patients and those at risk are well known to their general practitioners and thanks to their intervention they will be treated immediately at home without any bureaucratic procedures and unnecessary harmful waiting. ” he added.

“Within a few hours we will distribute ain-depth and widespread information to all Italian general practitioners through information and training tools “, said Cricelli.” We aim to reduce hospitalizations, intensive care and deaths thanks to the immediate use of drugs such as antivirals, of which ours Country promptly endowed itself “, he concluded.