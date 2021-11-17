towards the stop at gyms and nightclubs – Corriere.it

Hospital admissions have also increased by 21% and there are 516 people in intensive care. Experts propose a tightening of measures such as the obligation to wear masks indoors and teleworking

Concern about coronavirus is growing in Belgium. According to the Sciensano public health institute between 3 and 9 November an average of 10,081 new coronavirus infections were detected every day, with a 39% increase over the previous week. In the same period, again compared to the previous week, hospitalizations also increased by 21%, with 2,391 patients currently in open Covid-19. Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke, interviewed by VTM, said he was the psychological threshold of 500 patients with Covid-19 admitted to intensive care has been exceeded (I’m 516).

At this point, the government’s coronavirus expert group recommends the adoption of stricter measures including the use of face masks indoors and for anyone over 9 years of age; the obligation of teleworking when possible; the closure of discos; limitations on contact sports. Representatives of the Belgian federal government and governors of the federated bodies anticipated the meeting to Wednesday to discuss possible new measures against Covid-19 which was scheduled for Friday.

The alarm, however, shared with the rest of the EU. Stefan de Keersmaecker, spokesman for the European Commission, admitted during the daily press briefing that with cases on the rise in almost all Member States

, the situation remains vulnerable and vaccination coverage must continue. With over 75 per cent of the adult population fully vaccinated – he added – the EU has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

