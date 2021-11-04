Towards the test: Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR, the best of Iwata

Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing, that is to say GYTR: practically the best that the House of Iwata can offer to its most demanding customers when it comes to trackdays. Yamaha’s GYTRs are mythological animals, because you won’t find them in the official range of the brand, but we’re certainly not talking about fantasy superbikes: to get them you just have to draw on them. a more than vast catalog, sewing their own Prontopista according to different tastes and needs.

From standard to GYTR: what changes

Let’s start by clarifying that, precisely because the GYTR is not a model in itself, it cannot exist without starting from a base, which in our case is the YZF-R1 (but the same process can be implemented with the R6 and soon also with the newborn R7). The catalog of racing accessories allows you to literally transform one of the most commercially successful super sports cars of the last quarter of a century into one race bike: of the standard version only the engine, frame, swingarm and instrument panel remain. For the rest you can indulge yourself with suspensions, Brembo racing brakes, Ohlins suspensions, dedicated control unit and mappings, Akrapovic exhaust, steering plate, handlebar control panel, wiring, footrests, superstructures other details that can be discovered by browsing the dedicated catalog on the Yamaha website .

Perfection goal

A revitalizing cure that allows the Yamaha R1 to lose 15 kg while gaining 12 hp, which are added to the 200 already provided as standard. Certainly not a trifle given the already very high standard and above all considering that they kick under a bike that in running order only scores 184 kg on the scale. The goal of the Iwata technicians is of course one and only one: to make the many advantages of the R1 even more evident by filing down the few defects or limits of the Japanese superbike, to give the customer the feeling of having a real blade in his hands. trackday.

The Iwata experiment

The future of maxi-sports The Yamaha GYTR project, which in addition to the dedicated accessories catalog also saw the introduction of the 20th Anniversary limited edition sold out in a few hours in 2019, is the kind of “experiment” that could give new life to super sports cars over one liter of displacement: now too racing to ride on the road, but not ready enough for the track to satisfy the appetite of the vast majority of users, who, once purchased, transform them to the sound of aftermarket accessories. Yamaha seems to have preferred a customization program to the usual restyling, and in fact the R1 is the “oldest” in the segment, with the latest version dated 2019. Will Yamaha’s racing division be on the right track? To find out, all you have to do is wait for our proof of the Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR on the site and on our YouTube channel.