Towards Villareal: injury to Gerard Moreno, his presence against Juve at risk

Juve began its recovery in the best possible way, mainly driven by the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic who will now allow the team coached by Massimiliano Allegri to travel with a different gear roll. But it is not only the championship that takes center stage in the whole Juventus environment, but also the other competitions that the Old Lady is facing this month, starting with the Italian Cup on Thursday, when Sassuolo will play at the Allianz Stadium. .

It goes without saying, however, that the real goal that has been imposed on the Continassa headquarters for years is to reach the top of Europe. If with Cristiano Ronaldo the possibilities were considerable, now they seem to have faded slightly, despite the arrival of Vlahovic. This obviously will not prevent the Juve to try to the end that, on his way, he will find the Spaniards of Villareal. In light of the match scheduled for February 22 in the ‘Yellow Submarines’ lair, in these moments news has arrived that could smile for the Turin team. The attacker of reference Gerard Moreno in fact he came out prematurely from the match against Betis Sevilla due to a soleus injury which, if confirmed by the next exams, will surely force him to watch the first leg match from the stands.