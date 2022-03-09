Towards Vitesse-Roma: the last ones in view of the Conference League match

AS ROMA NEWS – Minus two to the first leg of the second round of Conference League final. There Rome trained today at Trigoria under an icy wind that lashed the Giallorossi players.

For the away match on Thursday afternoon at 18:45 Mou prepares a Roma very similar to the one seen against Atalanta. There will be no room for turnover: the Special One is very keen on competition e aims to reach the final in Tirana. To do this he will have to overcome several more rocks, the first is called Vitesse.

The Dutch are a young and inexperienced formation, which in the league vivacchia between sixth and seventh placeand which will focus everything on European competition. For Vitesse it will be the match of the year. The environment will be very hot, and the stadium will be sold out for the second time this season: it had only happened for the match against Tottenhamwon by the Dutch 1 to 0 thanks to a goal from Wittek. Strengthen security measures with additional personnel within the plant.

Mourinho will therefore have to expect a Vitesse particularly combativeready to play the race of life. Roma will line up again with the 3-5-2and in defense it should be confirmed Kumbulla given that the Albanian will miss Sunday’s championship match due to disqualification.

He hopes for a jersey too Sergio Oliveirabut at the moment it is difficult for Mou to want to give up the trio formed by Pellgrini, Cristante and Mkhtiaryan. On the left, however, there is the only real doubt training: Zalewski is better but should be kept at rest. Vina and El Shaarawy they are competing for a jersey, with Pharaoh who would guarantee a greater boost to the team. More delayed Maitland-Nilesdestined to return to Arsenal at the end of the season.

In attack instead Zaniolo And Abraham they are unrivaled. Shomurodov does not enter even when the two owners come out, Carles Perez does not convince and is penalized by the form and the only one to see the field more often is the young and immature Felix. In the summer it will be useful return to the market also to reinforce the advanced department.

Giallorossi.net – A. Fiorini