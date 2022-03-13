toxic effect on the brain

Luis Agüera Ortiz, head of the Psychiatry Service Section of the 12 de Octubre University Hospital.

The depression in the elderly it is frequent and has a negative impact on their functionality and cognition, which are already altered due to age. Between the significant symptoms of the disease in this population group are the problems with attention, concentration and memory. Thus, Medical Writing interview with Luis Agüera Ortiz, Section Chief of the Service of Psychiatry of the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre and associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the Complutense University, within the framework of the Geriatraining training programme, launched in Lundbeck Academy with the endorsement of the Spanish Society of Psychogeriatrics (SEPG), and aimed at health professionals.

Aguera points how to spot depression in the elderly and the need for geriatric training for multiple specialists. In addition, it underlines the relationship of this mental illness with the neurodegenerative pathologies. Finally, it is committed to the individualized treatment of the patient, taking into account their particularities, since “one cannot use a standard antidepressant treatment“.

In 2050, for the first time in history, the number of people over the age of 60 will exceed the number of young people globally. With the existing high prevalence of depression in the elderly, is it time to promote the training of health professionals to anticipate this situation? What are the objectives of the Lundbeck Academy Geriatraining program that you direct?

With the existing demographic data, except for the medical professionals who are dedicated to Paediatrics, the rest must have knowledge of Geriatrics because a increasing proportion of any doctor’s consultation will be made up of older people. The structure of the population has changed and this also affects the professionals who are closest to the mental problems of the elderlywhich are fundamentally psychiatrists, but also geriatricians, family doctors and other professionals such as neurologists.

The training in geriatric differential aspects has lagged behind others aimed at other population groups. We are no longer looking to the future, but this situation is the present. The elderly population requires specific approaches.

The geriatraining training program It is aimed at professionals who care for the elderly, such as geriatricians and residence doctors, but also psychiatrists and family doctors who have this concern and interest in improving the specific approaches to various pathologies in this population and, specifically, of the depression.

According to the SEPG Consensus document on Depression in the Elderly, this population profile has higher levels of anxiety and suicidal ideation, and depression has a greater impact on daily life. What symptoms and signs should the Primary Care physician pay special attention to for early detection in this population group?

Primary Care professionals have the advantage that they know their patients very well. It is important that detect changes in a not very long period of time, from 2 to 4 months, including decreased functionality, insulation, shrinkagepersonal abandonment, decompensated diseases such as hypertension or diabetes.

Depression is an illness that tends to be recurring, so special attention must also be paid to those who have had previous depressive episodes to be alert to the appearance of a new one. And another group of the population that should be followed closely is the one with vascular risk factors -hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol- because they notably increase the possibility of having a depressive episode, for the first time, in old age.

In addition, attention, concentration and memory problems are prevalent in older people with depression. What factors of depression affect the cognition of the elderly?

Depression, at any age, has a direct biological effect in certain brain areas such as the hippocampus, a brain structure directly related to memory, that is, depression has a direct effect it is toxic to certain areas of the brain that directly influence cognition. If this happens at any age, even in young people, who also have cognitive difficulties when they suffer a depressive episode, in older people, whose cognition is more fragile, it may become more relevant.

What is the main depressive symptomatology that the elderly patient and his family refer to as the most problematic or worrying?

Many times the elderly are not the ones who consult on their own initiative, it is often the family who does. Above all, they refer functionality changes, things they stop doing -cooking, going out, doing regular pleasant activities such as walking-, abandoning self-care and taking medication, everything that has to do with apathy, such as staying at home or not having initiative. For this reason, it is necessary to be attentive to change and, without a doubt, to the expression of a death wish or thoughts.

“It has been proven that those who develop neurogenerative diseases have more frequently had depressive episodes throughout their lives”

It has been proven that whoever develops neurodegenerative diseases has had, more frequently, depressive episodes throughout his life, either since his youth or closer to the development of the disease. This does not mean that all people who have had depression will develop Parkinson’s or Alzheimer’s, but having had depression increases the risk of suffering from these neurodegenerative diseases, not only Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’sbut also stroke or multiple sclerosis, brain diseases, in short.

In those patients who have had a depressive episode much closer in time to the onset of the symptoms of the neurodegenerative disease, more than a risk factor we would speak of a early symptom of the diseaseas if a brain that is becoming destructured emits a complaint in the form of depressive symptoms and then, as time progresses, depending on the underlying disease, other symptoms related to them begin to manifest, such as memory problems in Alzheimer’s disease, movement disorders in Parkinson’s disease. Depressive symptomatology, in this case, would be the alarm voice of a brain that indicates that something is happening.

What should be the therapeutic approach to depression in the elderly with and without other neurodegenerative diseases?

The first is the detection. For that, you have to be very alert to the symptoms already mentioned. There are still many depressions that go unnoticed or that when they are detected, a long time has passed, causing unnecessary suffering to the person and with a pharmacological response, sometimes, not so optimal. The depression can be treated, both in patients who also suffer from neurodegenerative diseases and those who do not, with the most modern drugs, which have allowed them to be applied very safely to the elderly and very elderly. This is a very important advance.

“It is necessary to individualize the treatment for depression in each patient, because each one has their own and differentiated clinical profile”

One has to individualize treatment for each patient because each one has its own and differentiated clinical profile, with its concomitant pathologies and pharmacological treatments, and antidepressant treatment cannot be used in a standard way. It is important for doctors to know the greatest number of molecules so that they can tailor the suit for each patient.

For each specific situation there is an indication. In the SEPG Consensus Document we cite 21 different situationsfrom heart disease to arrhythmias, diabetes, obesity, relapsesdiseases that cause pain, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s…, and we give tailor-made instructions on the recommended treatments in each case.

What antidepressant drugs are the most indicated in the treatment of geriatric depression?

The antidepressant should be chosen depending on the characteristics depressive illness itself and other coexisting illnesses, which is why an activity such as Geriatraining is very important for clinicians. Starting from the idea of design that treatment to measure, in the SEPG Consensus three drugs are established as the most indicated in a greater number of comorbidity situations: sertraline, desvenlafaxine and vortioxetine. One stands out in terms of safety, agomelatine.

Regardless of the need to choose the most appropriate drug for each patient, these more safely addressed a greater number of comorbid situations.

Certainly, in older people, drugs with more than one drug tend to be preferred. neurotransmission mechanism because the aging brain already has a deficit in several of the neurotransmitters related to depression and we tend to use the dual or multimodal drugs like vortioxetine.