Toy Story 4: the lawsuit against Disney filed | Cinema

Last year we told you that Disney and Pixar were being sued over the similarities between the character Duke Caboom ofand it Stuntman

To move the cause was the company called K&K Promotions which represents the heirs of the well-known Stuntman American and which owns its image rights. In the documents we read that Evel’s style and her influence were evident in all the scenes in which the character voiced by Keanu Reeves.

According to the indictment, Disney had trained the cast and crew of Toy Story 4 to avoid mentioning Evel’s copyrighted name under promotion.

A year later, some news on the case arrives. As reported by Bloomberg Law, the District Judge of Nevada James C. Mahan established that the “Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures didn’t trick viewers into believing Duke Caboom’s character was associated with Evel Knievel“.

According to the judge, K&K Promotions Inc. has failed to prove that between the character and him Stuntman there was a correlation. “The beard, the name, the hair, the suit and its history“According to Mahan, they make Caboom a distinct character from the stuntman.

In light of what was deliberated, the case was closed.

This is the synopsis:

Directed by Josh Cooley and produced by Jonas Rivera and Mark Nielsen, Toy Story 4 sees Woody and Buzz take a trip in the company of old friends, unexpected returns and new arrivals, such as Forky, a fork turned into a reluctant toy. When Bonnie takes the whole gang of toys with her on a trip with her family, Woody makes an unexpected detour that leads him to find his long-missing friend, Bo Peep. The two will find that their respective toy lives are now polar opposites, but they will soon realize that this is the least of their problems. Woody has always known his place in the world and his priority has always been taking care of his baby, whether it was Andy or Bonnie. But the arrival of a reluctant new toy named “Forky” in Bonnie’s bedroom sets off a new road trip adventure with new and old friends, which will show Woody just how big the world can be for a toy.

The film arrived in our cinemas on June 26, 2019.