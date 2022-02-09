Toyota Aygo X: prices announced

ARRIVES IN APRIL – The city car Toyota Aygo X will be delivered in Italy starting from April of the 2022, but it can already be ordered. There are four versions available: Active, Trend, Loung, and Limited, with prices starting from 16,500 euros (3,000 euros can be saved in the event of a car being exchanged or scrapped). The Trend, Lounge and Limited versions can also be purchased in the AIR declination, which has a surcharge of 1,000 euros, and includes a canvas roof that can be opened electrically.

3 CYLINDERS FOR ALL – Only one engine in the range of Toyota Aygo Xthe 3-cylinder 1.0 with 72 hp, which is combined with the manual transmission five-speed or theautomatic S-CVT, which has a price of 1,200 euros, but which in the launch phase will be offered at 1,000 euros.

THE ACTIVE – The entrance set-up Active includes 17 “wheels, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 7” screen, rear view camera and Smartphone Integration (compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), Start & Stop, manual climate control and Toyota Safety Sense 2.5 safety system package, which, among the other things, it includes the pre-collision system with automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and emergency steering assistance.

THE TREND – The heart of the range is represented by the set-up Trend, which has a list price of 18,000 euros. Compared to the Active, it adds 17 ”alloy wheels, metallic paint with two-tone body finish, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 8” screen, automatic climate control, tinted rear windows and interior finishes in body color.

THE LOUNGE – At the top of the range is the Loungewhich costs 19,500 euros and compared to the Trend adds 18 “black machined alloy wheels, full LED headlights, Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 9” screen with web connection, wireless charging for smartphones, parking sensors, seats with inserts in leather and keyless access.

THE LIMITED – The set-up Limitedavailable only for the first months of the launch, has a price list of 20,500 euros, and is characterized by a Cardamom Green color, with exterior and interior details in Mandarina Orange, for the matt black 18 “alloy wheels and the heated front seats in leather and fabric with Mandarina Orange texture.

FINANCING AND RENTAL – The Toyota Aygo X it can also be purchased through the financing Toyota Easy, which provides three options at the end of the contract: pay, return or replace the car, with the ability to customize the payment plan at any time. The Toyota Easy entry offer for the Active version includes an advance of 2,500 euros and installments starting from 119 euros, for a 48-month plan and 10,000 km per year. For the Trend version the advance is 2,450 euros and the installments from 139. Alternatively, it is also possible rent it through the Kinto One offer which includes roadside assistance, maintenance and kasko insurance, with a monthly fee starting from 219 euros for the Active version, with an advance of 2,300 euros and 48 installments with 40,000 km.

PAY PER USE INSURANCE – The Japanese house jointly launches thePay Per Use insurance, a new RCA mileage insurance policy which provides for a rate based on the kilometers traveled by the driver. The monthly payment will therefore be based on the kilometers traveled the previous month. The cost is 3 euro cents per km (4 cents with the Collision option), for a minimum of 25 euro and a maximum of 75 euro per month. The price will be the same for each customer, regardless of the class they belong to or the geographical area of ​​residence.