Toyota Aygo X: test, data sheet, price, strengths and weaknesses

The A segment of the Rising Sun goes beyond the concept of city cars and gains a lot of character and solutions from a higher category: agile in traffic and comfortable even for long journeys, this novelty surprises for usability and maturity. In dealership from April, price from 16,500 euros

Luca Frigerio

A city car is ideal for navigating urban traffic, for maneuvering in the narrowest streets and for finding parking easily. Unfortunately, however, when you have to get out of the city to tackle longer journeys, the compact volumes and low performance could be a limit. Here Toyota intervenes on the market with a great novelty, the Aygo X (pronounced “cross”): the Japanese A segment is transformed into an urban SUV capable of combining the dynamic qualities and accessibility of the past with the qualities and contents of the older sister Yaris.

TOYOTA AYGO X: OUTSIDE VIEW – A length of 3.70 meters, with 1.74 m wide and 2.43 m wheelbase. These are the new dimensions of the new Toyota Aygo X, which grow respectively by 23.5cm, 12.5cm and 9cm. An important change, which favors the space on board and the solidity (aesthetic and physical) of the vehicle. The look enhanced by the two-tone colors is distinguished by careful details such as the LED headlights and the rims that start at 17 “and can go up to 18”. The Japanese city car has a very slender style, with the height from the ground increased by 11 mm, and is preparing to face the metropolis with even more personality. This result is the fruit of the work of Toyota European Design and Development (ED2) in Nice, France, where designers have sculpted muscular and characteristic lines to bring a breath of originality and freshness to the European compact car market. In addition, a version with the electronically foldable soft roof which, in addition to making the passenger compartment even brighter, lets you enjoy the air of the sea and freedom even among the buildings. The appearance is therefore more solid than that of the past generation, but the numerous and lively colors inspired by the world of spices (Cardamom Green, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige, Juniper Blue) still confirm a youthful, captivating and cheerful style.

TOYOTA AYGO X: AT THE WHEEL LIKE AT HOME – Larger outside, but also more comfortable inside: the Aygo X offers even more space for passengers, in fact the front seats have been spaced by 20 mm and raised by 55 mm to ensure more presence and safety on the road. The driver is well incorporated inside of the passenger compartment and the sensation is that of having a pronounced bonnet in front (like on an SUV), but very limited in length. The seat adjustments are quite wide and, even if the steering wheel moves only in height and not in depth, even the tallest can find the ideal driving position. The rounded shapes and colored elements inside the passenger compartment create a familiar and welcoming environment, while on the top-of-the-range trim levels in the center of the dashboard a 9 “touch display is on display. Connectivity via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a must. , to which the Over The Air updates and the ability to monitor parameters such as driving analysis, fuel level and vehicle tracker directly from the MyT App on your smartphone. In addition, the trunk has also been positively affected by the “stretching” effect of the body and now adds 60 liters of load capacity for a total of 231 liters.

TOYOTA AYGO X: SAFE ON BOARD – The use of the GA-B platform inherited from the Yaris has definitely raised the level of this new model both in terms of perceived quality and on that of safety, where the Japanese house has not spared: in fact, as standard on any set-up, this city car is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense, the most up-to-date system available in the range. This means that in the city the driver is supported by state-of-the-art technologies such as automatic emergency braking, automatic high beams and traffic sign recognition, but also outside the urban context you can count on adaptive cruise control, a real surprise. positive on an A segment, so as to deal with long journeys with the least possible stress and the safety of a larger car. The Aygo X thus becomes one of the most modern and advanced electronically cars of the Japanese brand.

TOYOTA AYGO X: HOW IT GOES – To enhance accessibility, the engine range of the new Aygo X consists exclusively of a 1,000 cc three-cylinder with 72 hp and 93 Nm of torque. Lively and proportionate with the car’s cut to keep fuel consumption low, it is fluid at low levels and when power is required it brings out the grit and makes its voice heard inside the passenger compartment. As standard it is flanked by a five-speed manual gearbox, characterized by soft and precise clutches, but among the most interesting options the automatic S-Ctv stands out. Despite the compact dimensions of the car, the Japanese engineers have managed to study a quality and small transmission (“S” stands for small). In this configuration the Aygo X becomes even less demanding and, above all, less tiring when you spend a lot of time at walking pace in traffic. The new platform on which it is based, as the Yaris itself said, leaves a small window open to electrification, which could deviate from the winning full hybrid system mounted on the sister segment B. Holes, cobbles and bumps are not a problem with the large rims: the suspensions effectively absorb all the roughness of the ground, with the advantage that a large diameter wheel is able to more easily climb over the obstacles in front of it, thus improving the comfort of those on board.

TOYOTA AYGO X: IN CONCLUSION – Already orderable and coming soon at the dealership in April 2022, the Aygo X surprises with its urban qualities and great aesthetic personality. Toyota wanted to create a real urban SUV, just as lean to face the metropolis but also more comfortable when you leave the city. The many innovations introduced have also led to an increase in list price, now 16,500 euros, a figure that is still very interesting for a city car that is very close in quality and content to the compact cars of the upper segment. Without considering the launch offer which, in the event of scrapping or exchange, lowers the price by 3,000 euros.

TOYOTA AYGO X 2022: ADVANTAGES AND DEFECTS – Like it: exteriors and interiors well cared for, you perceive a quality of segment B; excellent front visibility and the driver is well incorporated into the passenger compartment; very complete standard driving assistance systems.

Do not like: improved soundproofing when the accelerator sinks; unfortunately a five-seater version is not available despite the increase in size; even on the richer versions, the rear windows open like a compass.

TOYOTA AYGO X 2022: TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS – Motor: three-cylinder in-line petrol engine; 998 of the Italian Civil Code; 12 Dohc valves with Vtt-i; maximum power 72 Hp at 6,000 rpm; maximum torque 93 Nm at 4,400 rpm.

Transmission: 5-speed manual (alternatively automatic continuously variable S-Cvt).

Traction: front.

Suspensions: front Mac Pherson; rear torsion bar.

Brakes: front self-ventilated discs; rear drum.

Wheels: 175/65 R17 (alternatively 175/60 ​​R18).

Dimensions: length 3.700 mm; width 1,740 mm; height 1,525 mm; pitch 2,430 mm; luggage compartment 231 liters; fuel tank 35 liters.

Performance: maximum speed 158 km / h (151 km / h with the S-Ctv); acceleration 0-100 km / h in 14.9 seconds (14.8 seconds).

Consumption: 4.8 – 4.9 liters / 100 km, combined Wltp cycle (4.9 – 5.0 liters / 100 km with the S-Cvt).

CO2 emissions: 108 – 111 g / km, combined Wltp cycle (112 – 114 g / km with the S-Cvt)

Weight: 945 kg empty (965 kg with the S-Cvt).

Price: from 16,500 euros.