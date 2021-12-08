Toyota Aygo-X, the city crossover that distorts city driving

3.7 meters long, Toyota Aygo-X therefore represents a genuine novelty in the European A segment, not surprisingly it was developed in Nice Design Center and will also be produced in Europe. Conservative choice for the chosen engine, the classic 3-cylinder 1.0 petrol from the current Aygo range, but the real news lies in the new sequential gearbox with continuous variation (S-CVT). The plus of the city crossover lies in its maneuverability and agility: in addition to its compact size, the fabulous turning radius of only 4.7 meters, one of the lowest in the segment.

Three preparations at launch: Trend, Lounge and Limited, all available in both sedan and “air” versions, that is, with a canvas roof that can be opened. All with surprising habitability, since the 9 centimeters of elongated wheelbase determine the greater spaciousness of the interior. The first Trend level already offers 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control, the Toyota Safety Sense of the latest generation, which uses a camera and a millimeter wave radar to allow the Pre-Collision System (PCS) to detect obstacles at higher speeds. On Trend there is an 8-inch screen and Apple and Android connectivity.

On the Lounge trim level are added 18-inch alloy wheels, Full-LED headlights and the new multimedia system Toyota Smart Connect with 9-inch screen and cloud-based navigation. The top version is the Limited, available only for the first months of sale and in a limited number. Reservations are already open online, the first customers will have included in the price (with an advance of 100 euros) the maintenance package for 4 years or 60,000 kilometers.

In the special engines also the Toyota Aygo-X