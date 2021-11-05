Toyota Aygo X, the new compact city crossover debuts

Toyota has finally taken off the veils on Aygo X, its new compact city crossover. There was a lot of curiosity in discovering this A-segment model which succeeds the Aygo and which was developed specifically for the European market. Its lines had already been anticipated by the Aygo X Prologue concept car and as the Japanese car manufacturer tells us, they are the result of a study at European level of the needs of customers at the “search for a stylish, compact and safe car“. This car will arrive on European roads in the course of 2022. Prices for the Italian market have not yet been disclosed. At launch it will also be offered in a limited edition featuring some dedicated aesthetic details. Let’s see its main features.

DESIGN AND INTERIORS

The new model rests on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-B platform, the same used on the Yaris. The decision to focus on a segment B platform to create a segment A car depends on the Japanese brand’s willingness to offer a model capable of guaranteeing better driving dynamics. The new Aygo X was developed at Toyota Europe Design and Development in Nice, France. The body of the car has reduced front and rear overhangs. The car measure 3,700 mm in length, which is 235 mm more than the current Aygo. The wheelbase, on the other hand, has increased by 90 mm (2,430 mm). The width is 1,740 mm, which is 125 mm more than the current model. The height also grows to 1,525 mm, 65 mm more than before. Thanks to the increase in size, there is more space inside the passenger compartment. It also increases the load capacity which reaches 231 liters. The car can also have alloy wheels up to 18 inches.

Speaking strictly of the design, at the level of the front, the headlights (Full LED) wrap around the hood to form a wing profile. The large grille, the fog lights and the lower protection develop on the theme of the double trapezoid. The roofline gives the car a more dynamic and sporty look. Available in Cardamom Green, Chilli Red, Ginger Beige and Juniper Blue colors. New Aygo X can be chosen also with a canvas sunroof. Speaking of the cockpit, the driver will enjoy one raised driving position 55 mm compared to the current model which improves road visibility. The interior features a clean design with details that match the body colors. The instrumentation is classic, while the infotainment with the Toyota Smart Connect platform stands out in the center. The screen is 9 inches, the OTA updates and there are the inevitable supports for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Through the MyT app, however, it will be possible to remotely control some parameters of the car. In the cockpit there will also be wireless charging of smartphones. To improve comfort, Toyota has made extensive use of sound-absorbing materials. We also find an audio system developed in collaboration with JBL.

ENGINE AND SAFETY