Toyota Aygo X, the new small city crossover is coming



Toyota Aygo X, new compact city crossover

Toyota presented last November its new Aygo X, a small compact city crossover, which the Japanese manufacturer wanted to call Aygo X, a worthy heir to the current Aygo, the most accessible model of the brand, to which the X is added. The A-segment crossover, with the X reading ‘cross’, marks a further addition to the growing crossover offering in Toyota’s range.

Today the brand kicks off orders and unveils its commercial strategy, in anticipation of the launch that will see the new Urban Crossover arrive at Italian dealerships next spring. Aygo X has unique features and a distinctive design, designed and manufactured in Europe to play the role of gateway to the Toyota world, while not giving up on high levels of innovation, technology, style and safety.

Aygo X: the peculiarities of the crossover

The car was produced taking as a basis Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) GA-B platform, first introduced with the new Yaris, awarded Car of the Year 2021 in Europe, and more recently with the Yaris Cross. The use of the GA-B platform returns evident benefits in terms of comfort, handling and safety, leaving no doubt about the DNA of the car: the new Aygo X anticipated last year is in fact a 100% Toyota product, developed to respond in the best possible way. to the needs of European customers.

The range of the new Toyota compact SUV

The new Aygo X is available in 4 setups:

the entry version Active already equipped with standard equipment of its higher categories such as 17 “wheels, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 7” screen, rear view camera and Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay / Android Auto), Start & Stop, manual air conditioning and the package of safety Toyota Safety Sense 2.5;

already equipped with standard equipment of its higher categories such as 17 “wheels, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 7” screen, rear view camera and Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay / Android Auto), Start & Stop, manual air conditioning and the package of safety Toyota Safety Sense 2.5; the heart of the range is represented by the version Trend which compared to the Active adds 17 “alloy wheels, metallic paint with bi-tone finish body, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 8” screen, automatic climate control, tinted rear windows and interior finishes in body color;

which compared to the Active adds 17 “alloy wheels, metallic paint with bi-tone finish body, Toyota Touch 3 multimedia system with 8” screen, automatic climate control, tinted rear windows and interior finishes in body color; at the top we find the variant Lounge the most complete set-up in terms of equipment, and which compared to the already equipped Trend adds 18 “black machined alloy wheels, Full LED headlights, Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 9” screen, cloud-based navigation and connected services , wireless charger for smartphones, Smart Entry with Push Start, parking sensors and seats with leather inserts;

the most complete set-up in terms of equipment, and which compared to the already equipped Trend adds 18 “black machined alloy wheels, Full LED headlights, Toyota Smart Connect multimedia system with 9” screen, cloud-based navigation and connected services , wireless charger for smartphones, Smart Entry with Push Start, parking sensors and seats with leather inserts; for the first months of marketing, the exclusive launch version, the Limited, characterized by unique design details. In Cardamom Green color, the Limited is embellished with exterior and interior details in Mandarina Orange. Specifically, we find matt black 18 ”alloy wheels with a unique signature and heated front seats in leather and fabric with Mandarina Orange texture. The set-up is completed by an exclusive “Aygo X LIMITED” badge on the rear.

The Trend, Lounge and Limited trim levels are also available in the AIR version with canvas roof electrically opening. All versions are also available with the new S-CVT automatic transmission.

Toyota Aygo X: launch offer

Toyota’s new compact crossover (all features here) will be available at launch with list prices starting from 13,500 euros for the Active version, thanks to a € 3,000 customer benefit (in the event of a car being exchanged or scrapped). The Trend will be offered at € 15,000, Lounge and Limited at € 16,500 and € 17,500 respectively. again thanks to a customer benefit of 3,000 euros in case of exchange or scrapping.

The surcharge for the AIR versions is 1,000 euros, while the S-CVT automatic transmission, against a price list of 1,200 euros, will be offered at 1,000 euros in the launch phase. The cars will arrive in dealerships for the month of April 2022.