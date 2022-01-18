Toyota Aygo X, the new SUV 2022 that collects support from everyone for many reasons

Toyota Aygo X collects positive acclaim because we are in front of a city car adopts the codes of SUVs and therefore in line with current trends. It shows plastic body and wheel arch protectors and wide rims or 17-inch and 18-inch base on the top of the range.

On the front, the brand logo is inserted in a black medallion that contains the radars and sensors for driving aids. THE C-shaped Led headlights recall the concept while the glass tailgate and vertical lights evoke the old Aygo.

The Aygo X is directly inspired by the Aygo X Prologue Concept car presented in March last year. In short, there are all the reasons for breaking into the Italian market. Let’s see better:

Because the Toyota Aygo X suv collects acclaim

Toyota Aygo X it stretches in length with 23 cm more than the old Aygo, up to 3.70 m. The step gains 9 cm, while the height is 5 cm. Enough to leave more space for rear passengers and increase the trunk volume: 231 liters in the 5-seat configuration and up to 829 liters when the rear seat is folded down.

On board it receives a new layout with a 7 or 9-inch touchscreen depending on the finish. It fits into an oval in the center of the dashboard. The element can be colored, just like the base of the gear lever.

To keep costs down, Toyota leaves exposed metal sheets on the door panels and uses hard plastic, but this is a compromise that does not affect the overall rating.

Despite the tight opening of the rear doors, Toyota Aygo X can accommodate up to two passengers, provided they do not exceed 1.77m in height. The cause is a somewhat low roof protection, especially with the convertible version, the Aygo X Air.

The rear door windows cannot be lowered but ajar. It is above all the front passengers who gain in comfort with seats installed 2 cm higher and rearward, thus allowing more space for the shoulders

Versions and driving aids for Toyota Aygo X

Toyota Aygo X is proposed with four new colors: cardamom green, chilli red, ginger beige and juniper blue. Each version is associated with a black roof that extends to the rear, reminiscent of Smart’s tridion.

Toyota Aygo X is equipped with additional technologies, such as the Toyota Safety Sense pack which allows you to integrate the pre-collision system with detection of vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, lane departure warning with line maintenance, adaptive cruise control or automatic high beam management.

There is an induction charging area, CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and remote updates (Over The Air). The 300 W audio system is signed by JBL. In short, everything to seduce young people.

If the Aygo X takes the chassis of its big sister Yaris, it doesn’t mean that it adopts its hybrid engine. The city car that winks at the world of SUVs it remains faithful to the 1.0 3-cylinder petrol engine, which offers 72 HP.

This engine can be combined with a five-speed manual gearbox or a new S-CVT automated gearbox, with stepless variation. Toyota announces a combined consumption of between 4.7 liters per 100 kilometers and 4.9 liters per 100 kilometers.